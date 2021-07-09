Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) will host “50th Anniversary Celebration: An Exhibition of the Eastern Tennessee Members of the Tennessee Watercolor Society” — an exhibit by Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Tri-Cities chapters of the Tennessee Watercolor Society — until Aug. 20 in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hall Gallery at The Arts Center in Athens.
Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is the largest organization in Tennessee dedicated to the exploration and advocacy of water media.
Through the efforts of Marie Spaeder Haas and local artist Sandy Brown, this has become a biennial exhibition at The Arts Center, with continually high sales and attendance.
This is also the 50th anniversary of the society’s founding. The society has grown over the years, with regular showings all over the state. TnWS currently has a statewide membership of more than 250 artists and supporters. McMinn County is home to two founding members of the society — painters Betty Grater and Frances Graves.
This exhibition includes active, associate, and signature members from the Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Tri-Cities chapters of the society. This is the first year that the invitation to show has been extended to the Tri-Cities area, and it will host more than 54% of the members from that region this year. There will be a total of 26 artists with over 75 pieces in exhibition for the show, making it one of AACA’s largest shows of the season.
Exhibiting artists include Mary Ahern, Claudia Balthrop, Jann Bohnenberger, Mary K. Brown, Sandy Brown, Helen Burton, Linda S. Campbell, Durinda Cheek, Lil Clinard, Mark Cobbe, Don Gotterbarn, Marie Spaeder Haas, Irma Herzog, Harriet S. Howell, Spencer Hudson, Faye Ives, Barbara Brown Jernigan, Linda A. Johnson, Judy Lavoie, Kirsten May, P. Holly Peck, Jean Porter, Richard Rice, Gayla D. Seale, Tom White, and Barbara Wilfon.
Guests can mingle with the artists and learn about techniques and processes from the artists themselves at an opening reception to be held on Friday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. This, as well as exhibit attendance during its show here at The Arts Center, is free.
For more information on the Tennessee Watercolor Society, visit tnws.org
All AACA programs are supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission, which also supports the Tennessee Watercolor Society.
For questions or more information about this or any AACA program, contact The Arts Center by phone at 423-745-8781; or visit athensartscouncil.org or in person at 320 North White Street in Athens.
