A Wheeler & Wilson vintage 1860s sewing machine is part of our “Farm to Fabric” exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Until these machines were produced, all stitching was done by hand. After seeing a machine stitch, women wanted to have the machine so bad they would buy one on credit just to bring it home. The novelty of having a sewing machine to do the stitching job was very popular and best of all it saved a lot of time when it came to making clothing and other needed items in the home.
Our machine is made of hardwood with a cast iron base. It is operated at the floor level using a manual treadle formed in the shape of feet. There is a large hand wheel underneath the cabinet on the left side. A fly wheel moves when the treadle is pumped by the machine user. The stitches are made through the motion and tension of the machine. The flywheel is connected to a leather belt (ours is missing) that is connected to a smaller wheel that operates the intricate parts of the machine. The thread, located on a spool, is pulled through a set of eyelets to the needle. While the bobbin shuttle rotates, the needle drops down and grabs a loop of thread through the fabric and continues its motion while it creates the lockstitch developed by inventors for stitching fabric together. This machine is unique in that the fabric feeds left to right under a pressure foot, while being stitched - unlike our machines of today which feed front to back.
Allen Benjamin Wilson (b. 1823, d. 1888) was born in New York and grew up in Massachusetts. He traveled around the country working as a journeyman in the trade industry. He had been a cabinet maker and a blacksmith. In 1847, he got an idea to create a machine that could sew and he put it down on paper. He then built his first machine in 1849 only to find out Elias Howe, also of Massachusetts, had already received a patent on a machine idea. Luckily Wilson’s machine was different in that it made two stitches instead of one with each complete movement. Wilson sold half of his invention for $300 so that he could patent the design and make improvements on some of the features that included the bobbin shuttle.
A company that held interest in a machine invented by a John Bradshaw of Massachusetts claimed their design resembled Wilson’s. Ultimately, he had to come to an agreement with them on sharing the production of the machine. Later on, he sold his interest in the agreement except for the right for New Jersey and to sew leather in Massachusetts for $2,000.
Soon after, he met Nathan Wheeler (b. 1820, d. 1893) an American manufacturer and state legislator of the firm Warren, Wheeler & Woodruff of Watertown, Conn. Wheeler had seen one of the machines in New York City. He contracted with the firm to make 500 machines. He hired Wilson to oversee the work as the superintendent. Wilson ended up becoming a partner of Wheeler’s firm after it had obtained the sole right to manufacture the machines. As a result, Wilson continued work on improvements to the machine which he is best known for. He filed a patent for the complete machine on Aug. 12, 1851. The company became the Wheeler & Wilson Manufacturing Co. by 1853. It grew considerably and had the most sewing machine sales in the country by 1859. After Wilson died, Wheeler continued to manage the company, leaving it to his son when he died.
On the same day in 1851 that Wilson received a patent on his sewing machine, the I.M. Singer Company was founded by Isaac M. Singer (b. 1811. d. 1875) of New York. His company was renamed Singer Manufacturing Company in 1865 and then changed to Singer Company in 1863. The corporate headquarters were based in LaVergne. The company opened a large factory in New Jersey, eventually expanding operations to Glasgow, Scotland, adding global sales to its growth.
In 1905, Singer Corporation took over the Wheeler & Wilson Manufacturing Co. They continued to produce and promote the Wheeler & Wilson No. 9 model until 1913.
Today, Singer machines are manufactured by the SVP Group, a company that markets different brands of sewing machines worldwide with its corporate headquarters in Nashville.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
