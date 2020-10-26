The first high school yearbook published in 1924 entitled, “The Pioneer,” tells how the McMinn County High School began in the year 1903 and honors Professor M.R.M. Burke, the founder and first principal of the school. An excerpt of the dedication and a short history is framed and is part of a display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. There are many artifacts on display, particularly sports related, from the early years of the high school and some from other schools within the county, as well.
The high school was the first established in East Tennessee and the second one established in the entire state. It was a two-story, wood-framed building that once housed the old Athens Female College. In 1903, the McMinn County Court, which at the time was the government body of the county, purchased the property for $2,500. The female college had “flourished” for a while, but then “suspended,” according to an article in the Knoxville Sentinel from Aug. 29, 1903 written by Jo J. Ivins.
Ivins reported that the school tax went up “from twenty-five cents to thirty-three cents” and that the “tuition was set at fifty cents per month.”
He noted that there would be teacher training provided, as well as a library established at the school. The wooden structure has running water, lights and “real home conveniences.” It sits on five acres in a grove of oaks and cedars. It was discussed that a boarding house on the property would be used for the girls and districts could build cottages to house the boys.
The decision to purchase the property came after Philander P. Claxton, an educator from Knoxville, gave them a speech on “Education and High Schools” which lasted about an hour, according to an article in the Knoxville Sentinel from April 7, 1903. It was said to be one of the best speeches given. Claxton was committed to improving education by advancing it further to the secondary school level. He became widely known as a “pioneer in modern education.” He was dedicated to improving teaching methods and held a multitude of positions throughout his career after graduating from the University of Tennessee. He served in many positions in his career and also worked to found the University of Tennessee’s education department. In July of 1911, President William Howard Taft appointed him commissioner of education; a position he held for 10 1/2 years.
Ivins makes a complimentary observation about this monumental event in his story by adding that, “In the preliminary steps incident to the establishing of the school, the liveliest public spirit was manifested in the county court and in the community. Athens never lags, and McMinn, which is everywhere noted as one of the very best counties in the state, is wide awake on the question of education.”
The court handed Burke, who was just as ambitious, the task of establishing the high school, making him superintendent. First on the agenda was having the State Normal meet in Athens that summer, according to the news article. A “normal” school gave training to those preparing to teach.
Burke was born Milton Roswell M. Burke in Athens on Aug. 2, 1855, the son of Roswell and Jane Wilson Burke. He attended school at the old Riceville Academy and graduated from East Tennessee Wesleyan University, now Tennessee Wesleyan University, in 1875, according to his obituary in the Chattanooga News from Oct. 28, 1912. He taught in schools in Roane, Meigs and Bradley counties and became active in the training of teachers. He married Leona Rowe of Cleveland in 1877. He was the Bradley County Superintendent of Public Instruction for eight years before taking a position with the City of Athens. Later in his career, he worked as a professor with Grant University.
He earned his Master’s Degree through Grant University. He served as the superintendent of Charleston High School for three years before joining the Athens city school system as principal. He accepted a teaching position with Grant University while serving as city principal. He became the superintendent of McMinn County Schools in 1894 — a position he was serving in when appointed superintendent of McMinn County High School. His obituary published in the Chattanooga News on Oct. 28, 1912, shows him surviving his wife, Leona, and two sons, Howard and Ross, described as two successful businessmen in Texas.
Class sizes in the newly-created high school were small for the first few years and eventually attendance grew to a point that a new building was constructed, opening on West Madison Avenue in 1926, according to the McMinn County High School website. Growth continued and a new complex was constructed on Congress Parkway in 1980. The West Madison Avenue location was renovated in 1982 and is the home of the Museum.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Please keep informed with our postings by visiting our Facebook page at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum or visit our website at www.living
