Each year since 1963, February has been designated as American Heart Month. It was to bring attention to the fact that more than half the deaths in the U.S. were caused by cardiovascular disease. This is the time every year that health organizations dedicate additional resources and efforts toward educating the public on the risk factors and what can be done to minimize them.
According to WebMD, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in those over the age of 35 in 2020 in the U.S. In the year 2022, cardiovascular disease once again become the leading cause of death in the U.S. with cancer being second. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the world with more than 17.9 million deaths each year. That number is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030. Heart disease is a major threat to senior health. In fact, 84% of deaths in people over the age of 65 is caused by heart disease.
Chances are you know someone affected by heart disease and stroke because about 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of one death every 38 seconds. If we work together, we can change that!
Even though heart disease risks increase with age, it doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of getting older. The right lifestyle habits and a heart-healthy diet can help protect you.
First, let’s talk about the symptoms of heart disease. The warning signs of heart disease often don’t appear until you’re having a heart attack. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, immediately see your doctor.
• Feeling faint
• Weakness or sensation of light-headiness
• Having a hard time catching your breath
• Feeling nauseous or vomiting
• Feeling very full or having indigestion
• Pain in the chest or an uncomfortable pressure in the chest
• Unusual pains in the back, shoulders, or neck
• Sweating
• An irregular heartbeat
You can keep your heart healthy no matter how old you are, but it does take effort, possibly even changes in your everyday habits. Here are some controllable ways you can get started:
• Get enough exercise. This means at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day of the week. This also helps in weight management. We have exercise classes scheduled here at the center. We also have exercise equipment available to use. We are also in the process of purchasing new exercise equipment.
• Quit smoking.
• Watch your numbers. Get regular checkups to monitor health conditions that affect the heart, including blood pressure checks, monitoring cholesterol and blood sugar. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes can greatly damage your heart. We have regular blood pressure and blood sugar checks by Melody Anderson and Joy Daniel from Starr Regional Medical Center. We have blood pressure monitors here that we can use to check someone’s blood pressure at any time.
• Eat a heart-healthy diet. Load up on fresh fruits and vegetables. Limit saturated fats, salt, and foods containing cholesterol, like fatty meats. Cut out fried foods and processed foods to lower cholesterol. Remember, the American Heart Association recommends that you have no more than 1,500 grams of salt per day. This equals to about 3/4 of a teaspoon. The reason you really need to limit salt is because too much causes your body to retain water, making your heart work harder, which can lead to high blood pressure.
• Get a flu shot and your COVID vaccine. Side effects from these illnesses such as coughing, low oxygen, low blood sugar, fast heart rate, and possible pneumonia may strain the heart and cause a cardiac event.
• When in public places such as shopping malls, churches and gyms, make an effort to see where their Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is located. Be sure that whoever you are with is aware of the location. In the event of a heart attack, an AED can increase the life of a victim by 75%. Please express your concern if somewhere you spend time does not have an AED and let them know how valuable it is. Our AED here at the center is in an area where it is easily seen.
Make an appointment with your doctor if you are having any symptoms that are unusual. Nobody knows your body like you do. If you feel something is not right, have it checked out. If you already have an issue with your heart, please make sure to keep your appointments even if you feel good. It could save your life.
The American Heart Association is encouraging people to take the pledge to cut their intake of salt and lower their risk for heart disease. You can sign up on their website. When you sign up and take the pledge, you will receive tips and resources to help you protect your heart.
Nothing that you can do will prevent you from having a heart attack 100%. But if you do begin, no matter what your age, you can greatly reduce the risk that you will have a heart attack. If you won’t change some of your habits for yourself, do it for your family and loved ones. You do not want them to have to be told that you have had a heart attack that could possibly take your life. Do it for them!
We have some exciting events coming to the center. If you are at least 50 years of age, you are welcome to come join us. There is never a charge for any of our programs.
Upcoming programs:
• Feb. 23: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11 a.m. - Lunch compliments of Starr Regional Medical Center; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Tech Goes Home Class
• Feb. 24: 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast Tacosm Choose your own activity the rest of the day
• Feb. 27: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Tech Goes Home Class, Self-guided activities
• Feb. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Tech Goes Home Class, Self-guided activities
• March 1: 9 to 9:30 a.m. - Puzzles and Games; 9:30 a.m. - Pom-Pom Exercise; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - Peanut Day
• March 2: 9 a.m. - Puzzles and Games; 10 a.m. - Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - National Anthem Day
