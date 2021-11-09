Master Gardener Gayle Fisher will be giving a class on holiday arrangements at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.
Interested attendees can opt to bring their own container, floral foam, shears, and plant materials if you want to create a holiday arrangement or you can enjoy the demonstration without creating one of your own. Her goal is to teach basic design and inspire people to decorate for the holiday season. No supplies will be provided by the museum for this event.
She will use fresh and dried natural traditional greens like magnolia and boxwood while she teaches the creation of an arrangement. She notes that some nice plants grow alongside the road or can be taken from your own yard. While you scan the countryside or your very own yard, you will find some really nice designs provided by nature for an arrangement, such as varied types of greenery and different types of seed pods or wild berries like pokeberry, for example. Included will be how to use other décor as part of the arrangement, like a candle for example.
The program is sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel S. Mayfield Family Foundation and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Admission to the program is $5 or free with a museum membership.
Fisher lives and gardens in Niota. She is a Master Gardner of the State of Tennessee, an accredited flower show judge, as well as a student consultant for landscape design. She has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs. She is a member of the American Horticultural Society.
Her inspiration came from a book she bought at a library book sale. She found it so interesting she read the entire book while traveling in the car to Nashville. Her husband noticed how interested she was in gardening and suggested she become a Master Gardener.
She followed his advice and her passion by attending a six-week training course through the University of Tennessee Agricultural Department. While there, she learned valuable information given by instructors that covered subjects like grass, fruit trees, gardens, flowers, insects, and plant disease types.
Part of the commitment of becoming a Master Gardener is to give back to the community. With that in mind, she created her column on gardening that has appeared in The Daily Post-Athenian for the last 20 years. She also has articles published in two magazines, McMinn Life and The Tennessee Gardener.
Her recent article in McMinn Life gives us suggestions of plant care before winter sets in. Digging and dividing the garden, watering, cleaning out the garden and planting bulb plantings in late October are among the suggestions. Her insight is clear, and her methods are simple and enjoyable. In the article, she cautions about pruning plants in the fall because it stimulates early growth that will die in the frost leaving brown plants the rest of the winter. Her advice is a wealth of knowledge in keeping gardens healthy and maintained. She makes it less tiresome by sometimes using nature itself to help.
An arrangement is a creation and expression of the artist that can change the mood in a room and create socialization. That creation becomes a stamp for the artists that can be recognized by those who appreciate the art. Fisher has been told by many that they recognize her creations because she has adapted into a certain style, much like other artists who express themselves in their creations.
There are many benefits to having an arrangement as a part of room décor. Flowers and plants are proven to provide a therapy to relieve anxiety. They transform a space into something beautiful and pleasant to look at and help the creator with manual dexterity. Flowers and plants bring a freshness to their surroundings. People who receive floral arrangements as gifts benefit from the healing effect the plants give.
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Log In
