The City of Athens’s bicentennial poster was unveiled Friday, March 18, at the kickoff bicentennial celebration held at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. It bears the 200th anniversary logo of the City of Athens which describes the history, “Progress Since 1821” and “The Friendly City.”
In the center of the logo there is a white and black hand joined together as partners with a handshake. The city has grown from slavery times to times of equality for all, offering enrichment in the lives of everyone who lives here. It is likened to a group of communities across the US who are also known as “The Friendly City”; one that offers opportunity and enrichment for its citizens and visitors with all the resources it possesses.
The poster, created by award-winning artist and president of the East Tennessee Arts Center Allan Sibley, chronicles some of the people and places within the city’s history that contributed to its growth. It is a mixed media of red acrylic on masonite board with color pencil and graphite used to depict each person or place. The museum has these posters on sale for $20 for the 16 X 24 size and $10 for the 11 X 17 size. Signed posters in limited quantity are $5 more for either size. All proceeds benefit the museum.
The rich history of this city began Nov. 16, 1821, when the state authorized the Justices of the Peace for McMinn County to hold an election to elect commissioners to find a site for the new seat of justice for the county.
The county seat had been Calhoun since the establishment of the county in 1819 and they now wanted to have the county seat in a more central location to all residents. They made it the duty of the justices to send out commissioners to pick a site.
In May of 1822, the authorized voters met to elect nine commissioners. One of them was Isaac Hurst. Hurst is credited through folk lore in naming Athens because he felt it resembled the topography of Athens, Greece. After considering different sites, they chose to purchase land from William Lowry and Joseph Calloway. The land had a spring and rested along a winding creek called the Eastanallee. The original town boundary was 35 acres.
On Aug. 23, 1822, the state legislature approved the site for the new county seat declaring the name as Athens. Today, the Lowry house remains on East Madison Avenue overlooking the city.
The commissioners laid out the streets and alleys, drew up lots, and prepared for the construction of the new courthouse, prison, and stocks. They advertised in the Knoxville Register 30 days prior to property sales the lots to be sold in the town. Terms were that lots would be awarded to the highest bidder allowing a credit of 12 months. Monies arising from the sale of the lots were to be used to construct the public buildings; the courthouse and stocks to be on the same lot with the prison on another lot. Any surplus of funds after the buildings are finished would be deposited in the county treasury to be used by the town, subject to the county court. Calhoun was to remain the county seat until the public buildings were finished. When they finished the buildings, the court was authorized to pay the commissioners an amount “… not exceeding one dollar and fifty cents per day.”
In 1824, the commissioners turned over all surplus funds and powers to a newly-appointed commission consisting of seven members. This commission was established by the state legislature to oversee the Town of Athens for 30 years. These commissioners would have powers through the county justices to appropriate money for improvements, oversee land sales, collect taxes, any fees and see to any other community needs. They could even fill their own vacancies by a majority vote of the commission. They were instructed by the state legislature to make improvements to the local spring and place a fence around the courthouse.
By 1870, Athens incorporated, but in 1879, that was repealed by the state legislature. Incorporations were often repealed by the state due to law changes or challenged within the legal system by a group of citizens. It was a long struggle for Athens to hold an infallible incorporation until 1903 when the city once again could organize as an independent political body and develop the community further with its own ordinances.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
