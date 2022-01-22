The Community Artists League of Athens, known as CAL, is calling out to challenge artists to create artwork to exhibit in “The History of Athens, Tennessee Bicentennial Art Exhibition” at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The show is a part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of Athens. It is open to all artists 18 years old and up. The show will open Tuesday, March 8, during regular museum hours.
Entries will be judged, and prizes awarded at the Bicentennial Celebration on Friday, March 18, at the museum. There will be a grand prize of $500, plus cash prizes for first and second place.
Many area artists participate in these shows resulting in the creation of some unique and beautiful work on topics seen through their eyes using different types of media.
Museum members will be able to tour the exhibit free of charge, while nonmembers pay a $5 fee, $3 for seniors and students, which includes a tour of the museum’s regular exhibits. The show is sponsored jointly by Paul Willson, the Community Artists League of Athens, and the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The guidelines for entries are as follows:
• Subject matter needs to be 100 percent based on the history of Athens, ranging from past to present on people, places, things or their stories.
• 2-D or 3-D art, which includes all styles and mediums of art, oil acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, mixed media, sculpting, weaving, woodcarving, etc.
• Proper hanging system on the artwork, no saw tooth hangers will be accepted.
• There is a $15 show fee for up to three pieces per artist, show will be curated, so every artist is guaranteed one piece in the show, then more if possible.
• No size requirements.
• Artists must include artist statement, black print on white background for each piece.
• Entries accepted on Friday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the museum.
For more information, contact the CAL president, Becky Pico, at 423-508-5953.
Membership in CAL is not required to participate in this show. Open shows held in past years have drawn in amazing creations from a multitude of artists who have shared their vision within a particular topic. The 2021 theme for the open show was “Artist Choice.” In 2019, the theme was “Tennessee Life Reflections” and in 2018 it was “Rural Life Reflections.”
