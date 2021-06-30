Rolling Thunder will be the headline performers at the next Sounds of Summer on Saturday, July 3 — the third concert in Athens’ free summer concert series.
Presenting partners Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts are presenting 10 evenings of live music every other Saturday until the Pumpkintown festival on Oct. 9.
Maya Trippe will take the stage at 7 p.m. to open the evening with an acoustic set. A teenager from the Chattanooga-area, Trippe has been performing for years. She has performed at The Arts Center in Athens, a number of festivals in the region, and regularly plays at Puckett’s in Downtown Chattanooga. Her repertoire includes popular hits from a variety of decades and genres.
Rolling Thunder is a rock band of soldiers from The Maneuver Center for Excellence in Fort Benning, Ga. Just like soldiers around the nation continued their essential jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, some on Fort Benning continued to employ their musical talents and find ways to perform during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release, “After hosting a series of online concerts, the band looks forward to performing to a live audience and is excited to share their poplar, feel-good set starting at 8 p.m.”
The remaining lineup for 2021 Sounds of Summer is as follows, with all concerts beginning at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens:
• July 17 – Goat Hill String Band — an Alabama-based bluegrass band covers popular hits from diverse genres.
• July 31 – Jason Eskridge — a Nashville R&B/soul musician performs with his five-piece band.
• Aug. 14 – Lera Lynn, a singer/songwriter known for her recurring role on HBO’s “True Detective” plays a stripped-down set with her trio.
• Aug. 28 – David Gerald performs Detroit blues.
• Sept. 11 – Kinslee Melhorn hosts a Writers in the Round featuring Anna McElroy and She’s Alaska.
• Sept. 25 – Mending Wall plays Americana originals.
• Oct. 9 – Chris Hennessee, an acclaimed country artist with regional ties, closes the season at Pumpkintown.
Follow CDC/Health Department recommendations as you decide whether to participate in public events.
Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts have received support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County Tourism, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors. Refer to friendlycityfestivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals.
SOSAthensTN
