Dear Santa,
My name is Rally, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a sled, reindeer and more presents!
Rally S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacobi, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a dancer, reindeer and some cars!
Jacobi W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace, I am years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some cars, dinosaurs and trucks!
Jace S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Sheila, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a unicorn and a game!
Sheila G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Yikiah, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a unicorn!
Yikiah B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Rayden, I am 2 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a race car!
Rayden S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Tilly, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a black car, a bicycle, stuffed animals and a pencil!
Tilly M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Owen, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some Walkie talkies, a Christmas tree, a vacuum cleaner, a tree house, a balloon machine and a car!
Owen B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Destany, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some nail polish and a Christmas tree!
Destany M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lara, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some nail polish, balloons, cars and a dinosaur!
Lara B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Waylen, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some new clothes, dinosaurs and cars!
Waylen P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxon, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a big train and a boat!
Jaxon K.
Dear Santa,
My name is Melanie, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some nail polish, a remote control car, frozen audio and a purse!
Melanie W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brycin, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a bicycle and a dirt bike!
Brycin J.
Dear Santa,
My name is Coraline, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a a pair of JoJo Siwa shoes!
Coraline P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Addie, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like an ice cream toy and some balloons!
Addie H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Waylon, I am 2 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some cars!
Waylon D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Greyson, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some slime and a car!
Greyson P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Sienna, I am 6 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a a bicycle, an Elsa doll and a unicorn!
Sienna T.
Dear Santa,
My name is Melody, I am 6 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like an Evee doll, some make up and some shoes!
Melody W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a nerf gun and a dirt bike!
Landon H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley, I am 6 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a nerf gun and a 4-wheeler!
Bentley S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a RC car and a skateboard!
Luke S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Weston, I am 9 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a dirt bike and a lot of toys!
Weston F.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucinda, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like for my friends and family to visit and a doll!
Lucinda P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Dagon, I am 6 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch, a camera, beyblades, a scooter and a motorcycle.
Dagon P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Caleb, I am 8 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some Legos and a truck!
Caleb E.
Dear Santa,
My name is Dax, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a spider-man game, car that sticks to the wall and a dog!
Dax D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Amulus, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some cars!
Amulus W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Katherine, I am 4 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a baby doll!
Katherine D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Bariah, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a bicycle and a baby doll!
Bariah K.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryleigh, I am 2 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a stuffed animal!
Ryleigh H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Justus, I am 2 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some dinosaurs and cars!
Justus R.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ensley, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a bicycle and a Kirby doll!
Ensley K.
Dear Santa,
My name is Addie, I am 2 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a bicycle, baby doll and cars.
Addie W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Noni, I am 3 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like a bicycle and some stuffed animals!
Noni B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Cohen, I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year! For Christmas, I would like some cars and a bicycle!
Cohen T.
Editor’s note: All other Letters to Santa that were received by The DPA are located in the Friendly Fellow section inside this edition.
