The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum will be bursting with color and creativity while hosting multiple pieces of artwork created by members of the Community Artists League. Two shows will take place during the months of April and May.
The event is sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission. Members of the Museum can tour the entire Museum free, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Seniors (60+) and students pay a $3 fee.
The first show called the “Crayola Challenge” opened on Tuesday. Through this exhibit, you will learn about the history of Crayola crayons and their impact in the artist community. This challenge has been in the making for over one year, but the show has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic closures and restrictions. It is the first event to be held at the Museum in over one year and everyone involved is excited to unveil area artists’ inspired work.
The second event is the Community Artists League Annual Show and Competition. It will begin May 1 with entries being accepted from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 29. There will also be two workshops during the month conducted by two local artists. The open show invites artist that are not members of the league to exhibit their work. The theme is of the artist’s choice. League members pay $20 to exhibit up to three pieces, while non-members pay $30. There will be judging and prizes will be awarded. During all events, COVID guidelines will remain in place, including masks and social distancing.
In the Crayola Challenge, thirty artists will display 40 to 50 pieces of artwork and each piece will reveal a Crayola crayon color. The artwork can be created using crayons, pencils, painting, pottery or photography. The method is open, but the art piece must have the color assigned by the challenge as its main color, explained Community Artists League President Becky Pico. Pico agrees that it is exciting to see what the inspired color will reveal. She mentioned her “pack of 64” and the joy the “happy colors” there have brought to her through the years and that she is proud to keep it close by.
The challenge idea came about while members met to plan their annual show for 2020. They starting sharing their love of colors and how they experimented using them in their creativity. The large palette of colors made available in Crayola crayons entered into the conversation, which brought forth memories of the pleasures of coloring with the many color choices. All remembered using each crayon whether whole or broken or worn down to a “nubbin.” Pico reflects in her artist statement of some of her favorite colors like sky blue, carnation pink, yellow green, yellow orange and orchid.
As a result of this delightful reflection, they decided to begin the challenge with having each blind draw one crayon from a box of Crayola crayons. Whatever color the artist drew would be the color to inspire an artwork piece. They didn’t want to be restrictive to one choice, so they allowed a second draw if the first color was not inspiring to the artist. Of course, with everything closing down and restrictions applied, the group could not continue to meet, so the blind draws were done virtually through online video with Pico doing the drawing while the member watched.
“The Community Artists League mission is to encourage each other and provide opportunity to do their art, show it and get the community involved. It is open from hobbyist to professionals who exchange information and technique all on the same level with one another,” said Pico.
She added that anyone can contact her for more information at 423-508-5953.
Crayola crayons have brought enjoyment to generations of children. As adults, we find that colors are useful in expressing feelings of emotion, both for the creator and the viewer. The crayons were invented by Edwin Binney and his cousin, C. Harold Smith, in 1903. Both men are the co-founders of the Binney & Smith Company of Easton, Pa. The crayons are made of a paraffin wax and non-toxic color pigments producing a safe color stick. Binney created the first dustless chalk, which won him a gold medal at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904. The name Crayola comes from the French words “craie” for “chalk” and “ola” for “oily.” The first pack sold contained eight crayons with the colors red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, brown and black.
