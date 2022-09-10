The Athens Area Council for the Arts House Blend Concert Series opens with “Solid Gold Country” on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar are included with tickets and refreshments are available beginning at 6:30 p.m., with seating at 7 p.m.
“Solid Gold Country” is inspired by classic radio shows, such as the Grand Ole Opry, and features local musical talent.
According to a news release, “The Arts Center’s fictional radio station, WAAC, will broadcast live from the Black Box for one-night only with Jim Brooks as deejay for this cross-generation tribute to the country genre presented as a (simulated) radio show.”
The show is directed by Joe Littleton and co-directed by Jason Housley. Megan McGee makes her debut on the Black Box stage and other vocal performers will include Cody Housley, Cord Jones, Lindsey Kimball, Ashley Littleton, Kinslee Melhorn, Steve Miller, Bill Paisley, and Patrick Skelton. AACA House Band, September Song, will provide musical accompaniment.
Patrons may purchase general admission seats (in risers) or reserve a table for four, six or eight. Tables must be reserved by Tuesday, Sept. 27. All tickets include access to light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Patrons may choose to purchase a “plus catering” ticket to help cover the cost of catering; however, this is an optional ticket and is not required to enjoy refreshments.
Tickets start at $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for students and are available at athensartscouncil.org or at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone with a credit card by calling 423-745-8781.
“Solid Gold Country” is sponsored by Blue Skies Curbside Recycling and Wilson Construction. This and all House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by CapStar Bank, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Simmons Bank, Tennessee Wesleyan University, and WarrenJackson CPAs. All AACA performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc. and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.