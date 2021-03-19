The annual Etowah Friendly Garden Club Plant Sale will be held at the Historic Etowah L&N Depot on Saturday, May 1.
Among the plants that will be available at the sale are the Iris, Lenten Rose, and Hosta. These and many other garden varieties that will be sold at the sale are grown locally and will be sold below retail prices as a potted plant in garden soil.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward an agriculture scholarship in the U.T. college system presented to a deserving area student, and the annual Christmas meal for the residents of Miracle Lake Training Center in Etowah.
The iris was named after the Greek goddess who rode rainbows. This plant blooms in June and is very hardy. They bloom best in full sun. Iris can tolerate less than that, but without enough light, they do not bloom. Don’t plant the bulb or “rhizome” too deep. It’s better to plant the bulb just below the surface.
The lenten rose, also known as hellebores, flowers in the early spring. They prefer rich, well-drained soil. They also prefer partial to full shade. The clumps are low growing. One established, these plants are quite hardy, requiring little care or maintenance. They are also drought tolerant. If they are moved or divided, they are slow to respond.
The hosta is perfect for a garden that doesn’t get too much sun. They are long-lived and may outlive the gardener. There are an estimated 23,000 varieties. Plant in the spring. If planting later, they will require a little extra attention. They are very popular with honeybees and hummingbirds. Slugs and deer like them also.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club was founded in the late-1940s. While its mission may have changed over the decades, its focus has always been on educating the public on the benefits of gardening.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club serves Etowah and the surrounding areas. The club is interested in growing healthy and beautiful plants and flowers. The club meets once a month at various locations in and around Etowah. Check its Facebook page for the latest information or call Club President Gene Keller at 423-263-1506.
