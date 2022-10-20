The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced its annual fine art & craft exhibition and sale is returning to the Black Box Theater at The Arts Center.
Vendor applications are being accepted for the Holiday Trunk Show, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26. There is no booth fee to participate in this show.
The Holiday Trunk Show is meant to showcase a variety of art and handmade goods including jewelry, textiles, ceramics, soaps, clothing, and more. Vendors will each receive one 8x8-foot booth. Outlets are limited, so vendors are asked to bring their own extension cords (if needed). Limited tables are given on a first-come, first-served basis. In lieu of a vendor fee, AACA takes 25% of all sales and handles the checkout process for all vendors.
A ticketed Preview Party opens the show the evening before admission-free shopping begins. During the Preview Party on Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., guests will enjoy music, refreshments, and door prizes while browsing the show for early shopping. The emphasis is on finding handmade holiday gifts and shopping local and a variety of art and crafts will be available for sale during this show. Admission-free shopping is on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
