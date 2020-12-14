Merchants and Friends of Etowah made a $1,000 donation to the Etowah Police Department’s Etowah Christmas For Kids Project.
The Etowah Christmas For Kids tries to make sure children in the East Tennessee community have a very Merry Christmas. Sergeant Wes Atwell of the Etowah Police Department is the organizer of Etowah Christmas For Kids.
“This year, we’ve had 72 families that have requested to be a recipient of Etowah Christmas For Kids, and this generous donation from the Merchants and Friends of Etowah will go a long way to making sure the children of Etowah have a Merry Christmas,” Atwell said. “We not only provide the kids with toys and games, but we also try to make sure they have clothing and food, if needed.”
Merchants and Friends of Etowah (MAFOE) is a group of area businesses and citizens partnered together for the betterment of the City of Etowah. MAFOE organizes shows, events and projects with the proceeds directed back into the community. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many families in the area and MAFOE wanted to give something to children.
In addition to giving back to the community, MAFOE also wanted to help the Etowah Police Department.
“The Etowah Police Department, from Captain Dan Hampton to Sergeant Wes Atwell to all of the full-time and part-time officers, have always been willing to help us with whatever we’ve done in the community,” Merchants and Friends of Etowah President Chanel Groomes said. “This year, we wanted to help the kids in the community have a Merry Christmas, so we are happy to team up with the Etowah Police Department and help them through Etowah Christmas For Kids.”
The Etowah Christmas For Kids program for the City of Etowah uses 100% of all donations to buy presents to be delivered by Santa to the underprivileged children of Etowah. There are many different activities such as pancake breakfasts and bike rides to raise money for the program. Donations of new toys or of monetary value are accepted.
Anyone wishing to donate should contact the program via email at ecp@cityofetowahtn.com
For more information about the Etowah Christmas For Kids, visit its Facebook page at Etowah Christmas For Kids Project.
For more information about the Merchants and Friends of Etowah, visit the MAFOE website at www.etowahtn.org and follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mer
chantsandfriends.ofe
towahtn
