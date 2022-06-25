We have added two oil paintings by James “Jim” G. Hughes to our collection at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum since we featured his work in 2018.
Hughes was a self-taught folk artist from Dayton during the early 1920s who painted landscapes as he saw them. Many of his landscape paintings are done in browns, greens, and blues. He was known around town as the “Dayton Painter” which could relate to his folk-art talent, but could also relate to his occupation as a carpenter. He also reported on his World War I draft paperwork that he was a painter employed by a man in Etowah.
During the famous Scopes Trial in 1925, Hughes discovered unusual rock formations while he was painting landscapes in an area called Gerren Heights on Walden Ridge near Dayton. There being no immediate explanation for the formations caused people to call them the “buried city” believing that it was an ancient culture that made the unusual shapes. Hughes and a photographer took pictures and sent them to the Smithsonian Institute, The National Geographic Society and the Museum of Natural History. It is unknown to us what became of it. Perhaps the find became lost in the midst of the most famous trial of all times.
He was born Jan. 12, 1879, and grew up with four brothers and three sisters. He died Dec. 27, 1940, in Dayton. The cause of his death is not listed in the death record, just a note that states, “no physician in attendance.” He is buried in the French Cemetery in Dayton.
Family lore tells of Hughes’ desire to become a doctor. He rode around with a local doctor who traveled by wagon. One day he fell off the wagon and the wheels ran over both his legs breaking both of them. This was confirmed because on Sept. 12, 1918, he came to Athens to register for the World War I draft and noted on his form that he had broken both of his legs. It was while he recuperated that he taught himself to paint what he saw. He liked to paint landscapes and completed an unknown number of them. Every now and then they show up at auctions or sales.
In 2020, one such painting was donated to Museum’s Trash & Treasure sale that takes place annually to support the museum. It is of a home surrounded with trees showing a landscape of rising mountains in the background reflecting sunlight. There are shades of browns, blues, and greens in the painting. He inscribed at the bottom of the painting, “Prairie Home.” It is painted on an old shingles box and framed with a wooden frame. We have hung the painting in the stairwell near his painting, “Sunset in the Mountains East Tennessee,” circa 1920 and signed by him in the lower right corner. This painting is very large, nearly six feet long and approximately three feet tall.
Another painting of Hughes’ is of the Florida shore showing the ocean rolling onto the beach through a telescopic view framed in palm trees and other vegetation. Out on the ocean is a sailboat. It is located in the stairwell with the others.
Family lore tells us that he traveled around the country and would frequently paint a landscape where he had been. He went out to Oklahoma to visit a family member which is presumed to be his brother Arthur who lived there. While he was there, he painted “The Last Supper” and donated it to the First Church of Nazarene in Henrietta. He also painted “The Old Rock House” that was given to a family member while he was there. It was during these travels that it is said he met and became friends with Pretty Boy Floyd, a highly sought-after bank robber. He prevented a relative of his who was a peace officer from joining the hunt for Floyd, however, authorities in Ohio shot Floyd dead in a corn field in 1934.
In 2021, we added to our collection in the stairwell a very large oil painting of the famous Hiwassee Loop on Bald Mountain believed to be by Hughes. This part of the railroad line became known as the “Old Line” when the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company constructed a new more efficient line that bypassed the mountain range going to Marietta, Ga. The “Old Line” was owned by many different companies through the years from its beginning. It ended up being owned by CSX and at that time was used by the mining company in Copperhill to haul sulfuric acid out of Copperhill until production stopped in 2001 and the line was abandoned. This line is now owned by the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association who has preserved its history and operates excursions open to the public throughout the year in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Railroad.
The painting is also a large one measuring six feet long by approximately three feet high. It features a train hauling four cars circling Bald Mountain in the midst of a lush green forest and the Hiwassee River flowing through the mountain range. The loop was a redesign completed in 1898. It replaced the restrictive zigzag way a train used to cross Bald Mountain and instead sends it around the mountain twice. A train meets all points of the compass as it rounds the mountain. A train hauling 88 cars will cross over itself at a height of 62 feet in the midst of the elevation changes. Completing the loop allows it to continue on to Marietta, Ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.