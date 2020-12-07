EDITOR’S NOTE: All events in this directory are subject to change or cancellation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Miscellaneous
East Tennessee Treasure Hunters Club: Currently being formed for anyone interested in metal detecting and wants to be in a group that meets and takes trips in the East Tennessee area. Contact Joe in Etowah at 423-493-3706 for more information or to join the club.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Etowah: is seeking donations to continue mowing. Send checks payable to Pleasant Grove Cemetery and mail them to: Karen Wear Taylor, 131 County Road 903, Etowah, TN 37331. For more information, contact Taylor at 423-462-5042. The cemetery is not owned by Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Monday
Athens Happy Hour (AA): Mondays, 5:30 p.m., at Cooke Ministry Center, 714 Walter St., Athens. For info, call Mike A. at 506-0736.
McMinn County T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party: Mondays, 6 p.m., at Shoney’s in Athens. Come early if you want to order dinner.
Meigs Lodge No. 213 F&AM: Mondays, 7 p.m., for practice in degree work, except 1st Monday of the month, which is business meeting. Light refreshments served.
Pilot Club of Athens: 1st and 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Western Sizzlin’.
Manilla Lodge No. 633: 1st Monday, business meeting.
Etowah Masonic Lodge 653 F&AM: 1st Monday, 7 p.m., at lodge on 9th Street, Etowah. Practice will follow.
Sons of Confederate Veterans Post 2089: 1st Monday, 6 p.m., at Michael’s restaurant in Etowah. For info, call Steve McAllister at 745-6001.
Tuesday
Non-Denominational Bible Clubs: will meet each Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at North City School and each Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Westside School. There will be games, snacks, and Bible stories. The teacher will be Pam McAchren. There is no charge to join the clubs, which are not directly affiliated with the host schools. The clubs are designed to be fun for the children as they learn the stories in the Bible. All students in grades 3, 4 and 5, including Kids Connection, may join the club. For more information, call 368-8367.
Children of the Most High God Bible Study Group: meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library in Athens.
Red-back Hymnal Church Singing: is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located on McMinn Avenue in Athens.
Gospel Singing: is held at Bojangles every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact 423-506-3563.
McMinn County Multiple Sclerosis Group: 2nd Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Ave. in Athens. For info, call 423-506-7698.
Claxton Homemakers FCE Club: 2nd Tuesday, noon, at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 590 County Road 778 in Athens, at the intersection of County Roads 778 and 775. For info, call Perry Riden at 336-5751 or Marilyn Berends at 334-3116.
Al-Anon: Every Tuesday, open group meeting, 7-8 p.m., at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Ave., Athens. Use the Henderson St. entrance.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: 2nd Tuesday, 7 p.m., in the Physician Dining Room at Starr Regional Medical Center, Athens. For info, call Linda Garza at 746-5212, or the chapter office at 1-800-616-1922.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5146: 2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at VFW Post No. 5146 on Congress Parkway
Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post No. 5146: 2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at 706 S. Congress Parkway, Athens.
Grief Support Group: Every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Athens Nerve & Spine Institute on 620 N. Congress Parkway in Athens. Facilitators are Dr. Lucille Dietrick and Larry Blankenship. Space is limited to 10. For more information, call 423-746-4544.
Wednesday
St. Mary Catholic Church: Annual Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) is held on Wednesday evenings at 6:45 p.m. following the weekly Wednesday evening Mass in the Parish Family Life Center. The sessions are intended for individuals who wish to join the Catholic Church or who would simply like to know more about the church, its teachings, and the Catholic faith. Questions may be directed to 745-4277.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.
McMinn County Retired Teachers Association: 2nd Wednesday of every other month (Feb., April, June, Aug., Oct., and Dec.), 11 a.m., Western Sizzlin’ in Athens. For info, call Brenda Mullins at 745-1869.
Thursday
Starr Mountain REACT Radio Club: holds its regular monthly meeting on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the hall of Mountain Top Chapel, located at 2389 Hwy. 411 N. in Etowah. For more information, call 423-493-3706.
Starr Mountain REACT Radio Club: holds a beginners computer class every Thursday at 4 p.m. The class is free for the community to attend. For more information, call 423-493-3706.
Athens Optimist Club: Thursdays, 7 a.m., at TWC. For info, call 745-5254.
Athens Lions Club: Thursdays, noon. For info, call 745-9999.
Athens Chess Club: Thursdays, 3 p.m., McMinn Senior Activity Center.
VFW Hamburger Night: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5146, 706 Congress Parkway, Athens. Reg. burger w/fries $5. Bacon burger w/fries $6. Chicken sandwich w/fries, $5.
HIV/AIDS Support Group: 2nd and 4th Thursday in McMinn County. For info, call 745-1891 after 7 p.m.
Luncheon Pilot Club: 2nd and 4th Thursday in Glenn Lowe Dining Room at TWU. For info, call 745-2981.
Support Group for Victims of Domestic Violence: Thursdays, 6 p.m. Call 745-5289, 24-hours a day, for location and other info.
American Legion Post 68: 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., in V.F.W. Dining Room.
York Rite Bodies: 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., at Meridian Sun Lodge 50.
Friday
Face to Face Writers’ Group: is held on the second Friday of each month at noon at E.G. Fisher Public Library in Athens. This group is for beginning writers who want to write books. For more information, contact Pat at 262-352-5319.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts a darts tournament every Friday starting around 6:30 p.m.
Gospel Singing: is held each Friday night at the Cook Ministry Center at 7 p.m. For more info., contact 423-506-3563.
Athens Kiwanis Club: Fridays, noon, TWC. Visit athenskiwanis.com for info.
Saturday
Sabbath Day Teaching of the Gospel: is held every Saturday at 1 p.m. at 109 County Road 882 in Etowah. For more information, text or leave a message at 423-506-4575.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.
