The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum will host its first virtual auction this year from Friday, Nov. 13, at noon through Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. The virtual auction will take the place of this year’s traditional annual Holiday House fundraising due to COVID-19 restrictions, which limits large gatherings. This event is the second big fundraiser of the year benefiting the Museum. The fundraiser is organized by the McMinn Living Heritage Museum Guild and sponsored by Denso.
The auction can be found on Facebook.com/91125657018/events or simply click on the ad on our Facebook page displaying a vintage red pickup hauling a Christmas tree entitled, “HOLIDAY HOUSE ... COMES TO YOUR HOUSE!” To see what is up for bid, click on the “Discussion” tab. You can also “invite” your friends to participate in this event through Facebook by clicking on the “envelope” icon at the top of the auction event. “The more the merrier” as the old cliché goes. All proceeds from this auction benefit the Museum.
Once you have accessed the auction, make sure you have ample time to go through everything. First, you will see that there are some instructions to follow. Once you get to view the auction, you will find 36 really nice items to bid on. There is an abundance of handcrafted items made by local artisans that include wood carvings, needlepoint, weavings, photography, jewelry and much more. There is a chance to win a gourmet dinner or a Florida getaway. Maybe you would like to chance getting a “Big Green Egg” for your own backyard cookout.
Number 37 is a special item in that it gives you the chance to make a direct donation to the Museum. Your support helps the Museum open its doors and continue to maintain its collection of artifacts that preserve history related to McMinn County.
Before you place a bid in the “comment” block, make sure you have checked to see what the minimum bid requirement is and follow the “increment” instructions. Some instructions change depending on the item.
For those of you that are not a Facebook user, there is no need to worry because help is available. You can participate in the auction by calling 423-333-0602 or 423-368-2840 for bidding support. The call-in support is only available from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
It is very important that you have accurate contact information within your Facebook profile so that the Museum staff can contact you if you are the winning bid. If you haven’t heard from anyone by Nov. 17, it is recommended for you to contact the Museum.
Even though pictures of items offered for bid can be scrolled, you can also see them in person by visiting the Museum to view the items during regular Museum hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The items are currently on display.
The Museum was founded through the efforts of the late Muriel Mayfield and a group of friends she shared her vision with. She and her close friend Mintie Wilson led the group in their passion to preserve the history of McMinn County. The doors to the Museum opened on June 18, 1982, on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University in the Old College Building. The group performed an official ribbon cutting ceremony with one very large pair of scissors kicking off the opening celebration.
Not long after the opening, the Museum Guild was formed. Members developed the “driving force” and “can do” energy that made the Museum become what it is today. Each year, the group has worked diligently putting on the annual Trash and Treasure and Holiday House fundraisers. The Guild spirit along with community support caused the collection of artifacts to grow and the Museum to outgrow the space offered at the Old College Building. In 1989, the Museum moved to the newly-renovated old McMinn County High School — its current location on West Madison Avenue.
The Museum is a private, nonprofit organization now currently housing more than 10,000 artifacts in 30 permanent exhibits that represent the culture and history of Southeast Tennessee from the 1700s to the 1940s. The Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
