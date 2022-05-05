Courtney Calvert, disaster program specialist with the American Red Cross, along with some Red Cross volunteers visited the center last week and shared some very important information with us.
One of Courtney’s responsibilities is an outreach program that will let people know how to respond to a disaster and how to prepare for emergencies. She also will speak to children about what to do when they hear a smoke alarm.
One of the main ways that Red Cross helps is to provide assistance when someone is going through a disaster, such as a fire. They can provide a one-time gift of financial assistance if someone is displaced so they can find a place to stay.
They will assist with making sure their medical needs are met. The Red Cross works closely with local fire departments.
Red Cross also responds to large disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes. They will assess the damage and help to find people shelter and food. They work closely with FEMA to find out where they are needed the most.
They also give fire prevention education. Courtney stated that the majority of household fires begin in the kitchen. Many people will cook something on the stove and walk away and forget about it.
She also gave us some special tips about preventing fires such as not leaving anything that could catch on fire close to a stove or heater.
Courtney also explained how to leave a house if a fire starts. She said that everyone needs to have an escape route and determine in advance where the family needs to meet after evacuating. This is so the fire department can know that everyone is out safe.
And an important thing to remember is never go back inside a house to recover personal property. Nothing is as valuable as your life.
She also talked to us about the importance of having fire insurance. She warned that is you are a renter and have renter’s insurance, to make sure that the proceeds from the fire insurance will go to the renter and not the owner of the building. She said that has happened many times.
The Red Cross offered new 10-year smoke detectors to our seniors. These smoke detectors do not have a battery. They are good for 10 years without having to change a battery.
They will come to your house and install as many smoke detectors as you need in your house. They are currently in the process of installing the smoke detectors in the homes of our seniors. If you would like them to install a new 10-year smoke detector in your home, call the senior center and we will get you in touch with the Red Cross.
We just finished our arthritis exercise classes that were with the UT Extension Agency. Exercise is one of the best ways to control the symptoms of arthritis. However, there are other things that you can do to help relieve the pain and suffering of arthritis.
We are not stating that these methods will work, but they are science-based. Most of the information is healthy suggestions and can certainly do no harm.
Please look over these tips and if you see something that you think might aid in your relief from arthritis pain, then by all means try it and see.
• Eat inflammation-fighting foods. Do away with processed food, fast food and junk food. Foods to eat include fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish, olive oil, nuts, garlic, onions and herbs.
• Aromatherapy. Pleasant smells like lavender can alter the perception of pain, according to Japanese studies. Lavender reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can make you feel relaxed and less aware of pain. Other spices that may help include rosemary, marjoram and peppermint. You can purchase essential oils and put a few drops on a cotton ball and sniff or put about a teaspoon of these dried herbs in a quarter cup of vegetable oil and take a whiff frequently.
• Wash dishes by hand. Dipping your hands in hot water can help relax muscles and joints and relieve stiffness. The exercise also helps keep your hands and fingers mobile.
• Make your own capsaicin cream. Capsaicin is what causes peppers to have heat. The cream reduces levels of a compound called substance P, which transmits pain signals to the brain. You can make your own capsaicin cream because it is rather expensive to buy it. Start by mixing a few dashes of ground cayenne with two to three tablespoons of olive oil. Apply it with gauze to unbroken skin at the painful joints several times a day while wearing gloves. Just keep it away from the mouth, eyes and nose. Studies have shown that 80% of arthritis sufferers see improvement in as little as two weeks, so be sure to give this ample time to see relief.
• Cold-Hot Treatment. This is two of the simplest, least expensive and most effective methods of pain relief. Heat treatments, such as heating pads or warm baths, enhances circulation and delivers nutrients to joints and muscles, which can relive pain. It is good for getting your body limber and ready for exercise or activity. Cold is best for acute pain. It restricts blood vessels, slowing circulation and reduces swelling. It also numbs nerve endings, dulling pain. You can use ice packs that you purchase and keep in the freezer or use one that you add ice to. You can also use a frozen bag of vegetables. You can also make your own reusable ice pack. Mix a cup of rubbing alcohol with two cups of water and freeze in a zip-lock bag. It is recommended that you do not use cold or hot treatment over 20 minutes at a time.
• Go for a swim. Swimming has long been a recommended exercise for people with arthritis. The weightlessness from the water reduces impact of your joints. Our local YMCA in Athens has swimming programs for older adults. Call them for more information at 423-745-4904.
• Sip four cups of green tea daily. Research has found that the tea’s polyphenol antioxidants were anti-inflammatory, improved arthritis-related immune responses and significantly reduced cartilage damage.
• Sprinkle in some turmeric. This yellow spice contains a powerful compound called curcumin, which inhibits enzymes and proteins that promote inflammation. Studies have shown that turmeric specifically reduces pain and swelling in arthritis patients. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon on rice or vegetables daily. You can also find turmeric tea bags. • Get enough Vitamin C. Vitamin C not only helps produce collagen, a major component of joints, but sweeps the body of destructive free radicals, which are harmful to joints. Spread out your intake of Vitamin C since your body does not store it. Sip citrus drinks or eat food high in Vitamin C such as strawberries, melon, broccoli and sweet peppers.
• Load up on omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are excellent at relieving inflammation and soothing joints. Salmon and tuna are among the best dietary sources. Also, always cook with canola oil and not corn oil. Canola oil contains omega-3s while corn oil contains omega-6 fatty acids which can actually make inflammation and arthritis pain worse.
• Switch to spicy foods when arthritis flairs up. Spices such as cayenne pepper, ginger and turmeric contain compounds that reduce swelling and block a brain chemical that transmits pain signals. This would be a great excuse for eating Mexican, Indian or Thai tonight!
• Soak up some sun. Many people with arthritis are deficient in Vitamin D, which appears to play a role in production of collagen in joints. Studies find that getting more Vitamin D may protect joints from arthritis damage. To boost your Vitamin D, get in the sun for 10-15 minutes two to three times each week. Dairy products are also a good source of Vitamin D.
Some of the things mentioned above such as turmeric, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, omega 3 fatty acids, and even green tea can be found in supplements. Be sure to talk with your doctor before starting any supplement to make sure it will not react with any medication you may be taking.
We would like to invite you to some of our exciting programs at the center in the next few days:
• Friday, May 6: 9 a.m. Cinco de May Games, 10 a.m. Bingo, 11 a.m. Adult Coloring
• Monday, May 9: 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. Bingo with Patty Parks, 11 a.m. Adult Coloring
• Tuesday, May 10: 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. Bingo with Cameron Medical Equipment, 11 a.m. Bible Study with Les Coomer
• Wednesday, May 11: 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga, 11 a.m. Lemonade Tasting for National Lemonade Day
• Friday, May 13: 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. M&M Game, 11 a.m. Craft Class
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.