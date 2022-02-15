Miscellaneous
Mars Hill Presbyterian Church: has a supply of crutches, a wheelchair, a rollator, and a walker and other medical items that are available to be borrowed. Call the church office at 423-734-1403 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more information.
McMahan Calvary Cemetery: located in Athens on County Road 172 (formerly Clearwater Road), needs immediate donations to continue mowing and maintenance in 2021. The cemetery is maintained solely by donations from families and friends. Donors should make checks payable to McMahan Calvary Cemetery Fund and mail to Robert Guthrey, a fund trustee, at P.O. Box 272, Athens, TN 37371-0272.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Etowah: is seeking donations to continue mowing. Send checks payable to Pleasant Grove Cemetery and mail them to: Karen Wear Taylor, 131 County Road 903, Etowah, TN 37331. For more information, contact Taylor at 423-462-5042. The cemetery is not owned by Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Tuesday
Non-Denominational Bible Clubs: will meet each Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at North City School and each Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Westside School. There will be games, snacks, and Bible stories. The teacher will be Pam McAchren. There is no charge to join the clubs, which are not directly affiliated with the host schools. The clubs are designed to be fun for the children as they learn the stories in the Bible. All students in grades 3, 4 and 5, including Kids Connection, may join the club. For more information, call 368-8367.
Old College Harp Singers: meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. Everyone welcome. For the location of the meeting or more information, call 745-0248.
Gospel Singing: is held at Bojangles every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. For more info., contact 423-506-3563.
Athens Civitan Club: 1st and 3rd Tuesday, noon, at Michael’s restaurant. For info, call Kent Wilson at 829-5219.
Friends of the Library Book Discussion Group: 3rd Tuesday, noon,
at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
Etowah Arts Commission: 3rd Tuesday. Visit www.EtowahArts.org or call 263-7608.
Etowah Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., 1st and 3rd Tuesday, The Farmhouse in Etowah. For info, call 263-1007.
Fraternal Order of Police: 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at Shoney’s Restaurant in Athens.
Al-Anon: Every Tuesday, open group meeting, 7-8 p.m., at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Ave., Athens. Use the Henderson St. entrance.
Etowah Friendly Garden Club: meets at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at various locations.
Grief Support Group: Every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Athens Nerve & Spine Institute on 620 N. Congress Parkway in Athens. Facilitators are Dr. Lucille Dietrick and Larry Blankenship. Space is limited to 10. For more information, call 423-746-4544.
Wednesday
St. Mary Catholic Church: Annual Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) is held on Wednesday evenings at 6:45 p.m. following the weekly Wednesday evening Mass in the Parish Family Life Center. The sessions are intended for individuals who wish to join the Catholic Church or who would simply like to know more about the church, its teachings, and the Catholic faith. Questions may be directed to 745-4277.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.
Retired Telephone Pioneers: 3rd Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., at Western Sizzlin’.
Decatur Civitan Club: 1st and 3rd Wednesday, noon, Decatur Family Diner in Decatur. For info, call 334-3777.
Thursday
Starr Mountain REACT Radio Club: holds a beginners computer class every Thursday at
4 p.m. The class is free for the community to attend. For more information, call 423-493-3706.
Athens Optimist Club: Thursdays, 7 a.m., at TWC. For info, call 745-5254.
Athens Lions Club: Thursdays, noon. For info, call 745-9999.
Athens Chess Club: Thursdays, 3 p.m., McMinn Senior Activity Center.
VFW Hamburger Night: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 5146, 706 Congress Parkway, Athens. Reg. burger w/fries $5. Bacon burger w/fries $6. Chicken sandwich w/fries, $5.
Support Group for Victims of Domestic Violence: Thursdays, 6 p.m. Call 745-5289, 24-hours a day, for location and other info.
St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic: a free mobile clinic, is now being held at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 1291 E. Madison Ave. in Athens, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. For info and requirements to be seen, call 865-212-5570.
Friday
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts a darts tournament every Friday starting around 6:30 p.m.
Gospel Singing: is held each Friday night at the Cook Ministry Center at 7 p.m. For more info., contact 423-506-3563.
Athens Kiwanis Club: Fridays, noon, TWC. Visit athenskiwanis.com for info.
Order of Eastern Star, Athenian Chapter 159: 3rd Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Masonic Hall, 105 1⁄2 N. Jackson St.
Etowah Senior Center: 1st and 3rd Friday, Karaoke program, 6-9 p.m. For info., call 423-781-7632.
Saturday
Sabbath Day Teaching of the Gospel: is held every Saturday at 1 p.m. at 109 County Road 882 in Etowah. For more information, text or leave a message at 423-506-4575.
American Legion Post 11 Ladies Auxiliary: 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m., Legion Building, Hwy. 411, north of Etowah. For info, call 829-5466.
Women in the Wind International, Steel Magnolias Chapter: Local women’s motorcycle riders, ride the 3rd Saturday of each month, meet the 2nd Monday of each month. For more info, call 507-5277 or visit womeninthewind.org
Sunday
Celebrate Recovery: is held at Jones Chapel each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m. The meetings feature worship, group and a to-go meal. Groups are for anyone dealing with hang-ups, hurts, life challenges and loss. Everyone welcome. Church located at 590 County Road 778 in Athens.
Monday
Athens Happy Hour (AA): Mondays, 5:30 p.m., at Cooke Ministry Center, 714 Walter St., Athens. For info, call Mike A. at 506-0736.
McMinn County T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party: Mondays, 6 p.m., at Shoney’s in Athens. Come early if you want to order dinner.
Meigs Lodge No. 213 F&AM: Mondays, 7 p.m., for practice in degree work, except 1st Monday of the month, which is business meeting. Light refreshments served.
Chattanooga Brain Injury Association: 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, located on Peerless Avenue in Cleveland. For info, call 423-634-1572.
Pilot Club of Athens: 1st and 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Western Sizzlin’.
