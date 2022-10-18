The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced the results of its billboard art competition for grades K-8.
Thanks to art teachers Becky Bryant and Caitlyn Butler, students from Athens City Middle School and North City Elementary School participated in this contest for all students in McMinn County.
Students created work inspired by the theme of what it means to be a Friendly City.
“We were excited to resume this project,” said AACA Executive Director Lauren Brown. “It’s inspiring to see the world as young people do. We love celebrating National Arts & Humanities Month by highlighting student artwork.”
School personnel determined the finalists in each grade from each participating school to be on display at The Arts Center for the month of October. A committee consisting of local artists and public servants reviewed the finalists to select one work of art from each grade to be featured on a billboard. The committee did not know student names or schools during their review.
“This was not an easy task,” said a committee member. “It was hard to select one winner from each grade because the students worked so hard and should all be proud of their work.”
Another added, “The pieces selected to become billboards are vivid pictures that tell compelling stories.”
Lamar Billboards will feature work by the following students during the month of October: Chance Boe (ACMS), Corbin Carroll (North City), Greer Hester (North City), Tristin Levine (ACMS), Alaysia Johnson and Erik Campos (ACMS), and Landon Matelli (North City).
An exhibition of all finalists is on display at The Arts Center through Nov. 6 and features 15 students from North City Elementary School where Butler is the art teacher and 11 students from Athens City Middle School where Bryant is the art teacher.
Student artists from North City are Graeson Derrick, Greer Hester, Jaylin Daniels, Kimber Morgan, Susannah Coe, Avalee Mashburn, Hope Humbert, Kennedy Maguire, Landon Matelli, Madison Huckaby, Amanda Fernandez, Corbin Carroll, Layli Stewart, Mimi Coffie and Noah Dake.
Student artists from Athens City Middle School are Alaysia Johnson, Avery Packett, Bo Barnett, Chance Boe, Colton Smith, Constance Human, Eva Kate Ratti, Peyton Scruggs, Tristin Levine and Zoe Benton.
The grand prize winners are also featured on AACA’s website through the arts education page, which lists all educational arts programming available to students in McMinn County at athensartscouncil.org/arts-education
The billboard art contest is one of many arts opportunity provided free to students and schools thanks to funding support from the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation and Tennessee Arts Commission. Parents, teachers, and administrators interested in learning more about what is available to students should visit athensartscouncil.org/arts-education or contact Lauren Brown at The Arts Center.
Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
