Valentine’s Day might be over, but there is no bad time to talk about loving others. Love can improve your life whether it is with a significant other or your friends. You will see just how love can be beneficial to your health as well as how you can meet new friends.
We all know that love feels good. It improves our mood, makes us feel silly and giddy, but it goes beyond that. Studies show that not only does love gets our hearts thumping, it also helps us live longer, be healthier and have happier lives. Read on to learn about some of the ways love is good for you.
• Loving others boosts your immune system. Studies show that people in relationships are less likely to get sick after being exposed to flu and cold germs. Hopefully it also works for COVID-19.
• Loving others is good for your heart. Spending time with someone you love or even thinking about them causes your heart to beat faster and stronger, improving your circulation. And since people in love tend to be happy and content, this translates to a lower risk of heart disease.
• Loving others lowers your blood pressure. Happy couples have lower blood pressure than singles. This is linked to contented couples reporting less stress, anxiety, and depression, all of which can contribute to high blood pressure.
• Loving others improves your memory. Being in love activates the region of the brain where memories are formed and stored. Increased levels of dopamine, a brain chemical, triggers the growth of new brain cells which can improve memory and make your smarter.
• Loving others alleviates pain. It helps to reduce cholesterol levels and alleviate pain. In a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control of 127,000 adults, married people were less likely to complain of headaches and back pain.
• Loving others can help you have fewer doctor visits. This may be explained due to the fact that people with close friends take better care of themselves. Your friends will make sure you have good oral hygiene. They may motivate you to eat healthy. Over time, these good habits translate to fewer illnesses.
• Loving others can reduce depression. Social isolation is clearly linked to depression.
• Loving others can contribute to a decline in heavy drinking and drug abuse.
• Loving others can help lower stress. If you are facing a stressful situation, and you’ve got the support of someone who loves you, you can cope better. If you lose your job, for example, it helps emotionally and financially if a partner is there to support you.
You now may be saying that you are bound for gloom and doom because you do not have any friends or a romantic partner. Research has found that having a good network of friends can have many of the same positive effects as being in a relationship. The following will show you how having a circle of friends can be just as important.
• Friends can extend your life. People who have strong friendships are less likely to die prematurely than people who are isolated. In fact, a study from the National Academy of Sciences shows that the effects of social ties on lifespan is twice as strong as that of exercising and equivalent to that of quitting smoking.
• Friends can make you generally healthier. Studies have shown that blood pressure, body mass index, waist circumference and levels of inflammation are lower in those with strong social ties.
• Friends can keep your mind sharp. A 2012 study showed that people who exhibited loneliness had a higher instance of dementia.
• Friends influence us. Friends encourage us to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise.
• Friends can help with life traumas. Friendship will help you cope with instances of divorce, serious illness, job loss, or loss of a loved one.
• Believe it or not, just a single touch by another one can improve your life. Oxytocin is released when you are touched or kissed. Oxytocin is an important brain chemical that is associated with feelings of calmness, and mood, and helps to alleviate stress.
Some people can feel quite sad around Valentine’s Day. Maybe you do not have many friends or don’t know how to make new ones. Or maybe you have moved into a new community and have not made friends yet. As you grow older, your skills in making friends can get a bit rusty. The following are some ways in which you can most definitely meet new people.
• Accept invitations. Just getting out can increases your chances of meeting others.
• Check out continuing education classes that are free from your local colleges. The people in these classes are often older adults. They may have some programs just for seniors.
• Visit a senior center such as ours. Most senior centers have many activities, programs and trips for the older adults in the community. Check out our Facebook page to see a calendar of activities or contact our center at 423-781-7632 or email us at etowahsc@yahoo.com and we will send you one.
• Pursue your interests. Attend classes in painting, cooking or whatever you are interested in.
• Set up a social media account such as Facebook or Instagram. You will be able to connect with old friends and new ones.
• Invite some neighbors for dinner.
• Work out in a nearby gym. If you don’t do machines, then go to their exercise classes. We will also have exercise machines and exercise classes at the center when we reopen.
• Express your faith. Go to church. Most churches will introduce new attendees around.
• Volunteer in you community. You can find many opportunities for volunteering such as hospitals, day cares, schools, museums, and animal shelters.
And lastly, maybe you are looking for a relationship with the opposite sex. Below are some ideas where you can look for love.
Where the women are:
• Doing arts and crafts
• Dancing
• Taking educational classes such as language.
• Participating in book clubs.
• Going on shopping trips.
• Playing bingo.
• Gardening and flower arranging.
Where the men are:
• Going to a sporting event.
• Playing billiards and ping pong.
• Golfing and fishing.
• Eating at a restaurant.
• Shopping at sporting goods stores or automobile parts stores.
There are still many people isolated at home with very few contacts with family or friends because of the pandemic. It is more important than ever to reach out to these people and show them you care. You don’t have to put yourself at risk by helping them. You can just make a phone call, send a card in the mail, leave them some homemade treats, or even leave a little gift on their front porch. You can call a nursing home or hospital to see if you could leave some cards. These things may seem trivial to you, but to someone who has almost no contact with others, this can make a world of difference to them. Not only will you enhance their life, you will feel so rewarded for doing something for others. The reward you will receive will be much greater than all the gifts you could receive in a lifetime!
We would love for you to come to the center to join us for any of our exciting activities. Below are a few of them for the next few days:
• Friday, Feb. 25: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 11 a.m. — Celebrating Chinese New Year
• Monday, Feb. 28: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Floral Design Class
• Tuesday, March 1: 10 a.m. — Exercise with Tonya Phenix; 11 a.m. — Pancake Day
• Wednesday, March 2: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Read Across America Day — Visit by Etowah Carnegie Library
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
