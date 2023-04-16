The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is hosting "Color Is My Middle Name," an exhibit by Paul Fontana, which is open to the public until May 1, with an opening reception on Friday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hall Gallery at The Arts Center.
Fontana said the following about his exhibit:
"'From tiny acorns mighty oaks grow' easily describes my art career. I stand on the shoulders of giants. Both of those adages could describe my journey. I had the time to nurture those acorns and I was fortunate enough to be around some super-talented and patient artists.
"It began with that one day that I thought I would enjoy doing a little painting … not necessarily anything to be even seen by anyone. It was strictly for my own entertainment. I had been retired for five years, so I thought why not.
"As I progressed, I improved. I began getting encouragement to start showing my work. It would be an understatement to say that I was reluctant. Nevertheless, the progression was a Saturday Market in Dalton, Ga., then the Sunday Chattanooga Market, and then weekend art shows in Atlanta.
"Before long, I was traveling to shows from Florida to Indiana. Since then, I’ve been in galleries in Atlanta and Charlotte, in addition to others in Chattanooga. All in the span of 12 years.
"Growing up, I was a free-range kid in New York City in the '40s and '50s, when you could do that. I had a Brownie Hawkeye camera that was almost always with me, so I was composing, looking at light and shadow and becoming fascinated with color. Much later, when I was in the Navy, I was assigned to the photo lab aboard two different aircraft carriers. I mention photography because I feel that it trained my eyes, as well as directing my attention to detail.
"I’ve not been to art school, so I have no deep artist statement to give you. However, I can tell you that I love to paint and that whatever I paint will be colorful. I went from oil paint to acrylic to encaustic, which uses oil paint in beeswax, so I feel as though I’ve come full circle.
"I have a YouTube video which shows the encaustic process. I’ll tell you that it involves a heat gun and/or blowtorch rather than a paintbrush or palette knife. The URL is very long, so if you’re interested, go to YouTube and search using the keywords: Fontana, encaustic and 'I Do What I Do.' I’ll warn you that it’s a little rough around the edges, but it tells the story. I just wish I had combed my hair."
This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular business hours and during special events. For more information on this exhibit, visit www.athensartscouncil.org/exhibitions/
"Color Is My Middle Name" is sponsored by white street market. All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, and Edward Jones of Athens. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens.
