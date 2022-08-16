Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced the opening of its 2022-23 season with “All My Sons,” which will run from Aug. 19-28. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
According to a news release, “The award-winning text questions how far a man will go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy? In ‘All My Sons,’ Arthur Miller creates a post-war American family in a tragic downfall of lies, greed, love, and loss that demands its audience examine their own social responsibilities to all the sons of American wars. This moving drama will be a powerful start to the 2022-23 season.”
Bill Paxson (Joe Keller), Claire Brown (Sue Bayliss), and Morgan Yates (Lydia Lubey) make their ACT debut in this production and are joined by ACT veterans Annette Dufty (Kate Keller), Cameron Cleveland (Chris Keller), Alex Lauterbach (Ann Deever), Jason Carusillo (George Deever), Colby Pilkey (Jim Bayliss), Jimmy Jacobs (Frank Lubey), and Tyler Jacobs (Bert).
J. Brad McKenzie makes his directorial debut with “All My Sons” and is joined by Autumn Lowry as producer and stage manager. The drama is the first of six productions in the 2022-23 ACT season.
Tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $15 and are available over the phone with card payment, in person at The Arts Center, or online at athensartscouncil.org
The Arts Center is located at 320 North White St. in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call The Arts Center at 423-745-8781, follow The Arts Center on Facebook, or visit ath
