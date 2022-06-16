Do you know what the number one cause of weather-related deaths is? The answer is extreme heat and humidity. With the temperatures this week being in the upper 90s, it is very important to stay alert if you are out in the heat and take every precaution to avoid any heat-related illnesses. You should stay alert, especially if you are 65 and above. Statistics state that about 1,300 people each year die of extreme heat. Many people have even received an alert on their smartphones about the heat this week.
The heat index has been forecasted to climb to between 100 and 105 in many locations this week. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.
One of the greatest causes of heat-related illnesses is dehydration. It is very important, especially during extreme heat, to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Below are some ways to prevent dehydration.
I have never been a water drinker. I honestly didn’t know the importance of drinking enough water until I read an article about what water does for you. Hopefully when I share with you what I found about water, you too will begin to drink more water. And since the temperatures are going to be above 90 many days this summer, you will want to make sure you are drinking enough.
Water is essential to our lives. Our bodies need to be hydrated. Getting older does not change the need we have for fluids to remain healthy. Unfortunately, getting older for many means drinking less fluids than our bodies need. Sometimes aging can lead to a reduced sensation of thirst, so we do not feel the need to drink enough fluids.
Many seniors prefer warm beverages and tend to drink more caffeinated fluids more often, such as coffee, which can work against themselves due to the diuretic properties of caffeine, especially if they are not replacing fluid losses.
Our bodies naturally strive to have a balance between the amount of water we consume and the water we lose trough urine, sweat, and the air we breathe. We usually drink about 80% of the water we need and eat the other 20% from certain foods. At times, certain conditions can increase our need for fluids such as heat and humidity, illness including fever and diarrhea, burns, physical activity and trauma. We should be replacing the fluid we lose during our normal daily functioning or when our needs are increased. When we don’t, we become dehydrated.
Dehydration needs to be avoided since the consequences can be life-threatening. Dehydration can lead to weakness, poor mental functioning, change in blood pressure and fluctuations in heart rate. You may get dizzy, fatigued, have a headache, dry mouth or lips, dry or sunken eyes, dry and flaky skin, and have difficulty making urine. You may not have tears and be sleepy or irritable. If you complain of thirst, you may already be dehydrated since seniors don’t always sense thirst. If you suspect you may be dehydrated, see your doctor immediately.
The reason your body needs water is that every organ depends on water. For example, water flushes toxins out of vital organs, carries nutrients to your cells and provides a moist environment for ear, nose and throat tissues. If you have pain in your joints, they could be thirsting for water.
Just how much water should you drink? It was difficult to get a definite number of ounces that is recommended. Generally, 64 ounces of water is needed for most people according to some sources, but if you are more physically active than most people, you may need more. There are other sources that say to drink half your body weight in ounces. For example, if you weighed 200 pounds, you would need to drink 100 ounces daily.
Hot or humid weather can make you sweat more, resulting in the need for more water. The food and nutrition board recommends that men have 125 ounces of fluids daily and women 91 ounces each day, but this also includes fluid that is consumed through food. Generally, if you drink enough water that you rarely feel thirsty, and your urine is colorless or light yellow, and you have no symptoms of dehydration, your fluid intake is probably sufficient. If you are concerned about if you are getting enough fluids, your doctor can help determine how much you need.
One other benefit of drinking water is that it can help you lose weight. You just need to drink one to two glasses of water before you eat. The water effectiveness may simply be due to the fact that it supplies no calories and fills up the stomach. People feel fuller and eat less.
You may be asking how can I make sure I am getting enough liquids? There are strategies to increase your water intake:
• Drink water flavored with fruits and vegetables. There are fruit infused water bottles available to purchase. The infused water bottle has separate chambers to hold fruits or vegetables. All you do is to chop or mash the fruit or vegetables and add it to the chamber and enjoy the goodness of a healthy, refreshing, and sugar-free drink packed with vitamins and minerals and it’s all natural. Lemon and orange wedges, strawberries, watermelon, cucumbers, other berries, apples, celery, carrots, and pears are excellent choices for your infusion bottle.
• Use decaffeinated iced tea, hot tea, and coffee. Try hot water with honey. Drink other beverages such as lemonade or add flavored water packets to mix it up.
• Eat plenty of fresh fruits at meals or snacks especially those containing higher water content. Some of the fruits and vegetables that have a high-water content include cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, peppers, grapes, cantaloupe, oranges, blueberries and apples.
• Keep on hand gelatin, popsicles, smoothies, sport drinks that help replenish electrolytes, Ensure, and even milkshakes.
• Include soup with most meals.
• Every time you use the bathroom, get in the habit of drinking a glass of water.
• Keep a pitcher of water in the refrigerator with the daily recommended amount. Ice cold water is so much more pleasing than out of the tap.
• Drink a full glass of water with your medications.
One of the suggestions to make water more pleasing is to add some lemon. Adding lemon to your water has some amazing benefits. All you need to do is to add the juice of half a lemon in your water twice a day to get the full benefits. It is OK even to add a little sugar or honey to improve the taste.
Lemons are a good source of various vitamins. Drinking lemon water can prevent kidney stones. Lemon water can help in activating digestive enzymes and help in regulating oxygenation of the blood. It also aids in digestion. It promotes the production of hydrochloric acid and bile secretion. It can prevent diarrhea. Drinking lemon water can aid in relief from arthritis. It can boost your immune system. It can increase energy levels in the body due to the presence of essential vitamins and minerals. Rinsing your mouth with lukewarm water can help with mouth sores. Lemon water may also be beneficial in preventing cancer. Lemon water can help lower blood pressure and give relief from stress, depression, and anxiety. It can also convey a sense of relaxation. Drinking lemon water daily can even help to rejuvenate the skin. Lemons are loaded with antioxidants and anti-aging properties.
Some people like to add flavored drink packets to their water. Just be careful and check to see what the ingredients are. Some have added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Adding sugar to your water doesn’t make you water much different than a regular can of soda.
I hope now that you can see how important it is to drink plenty of water. Hopefully you will use some of the suggestions to help you drink enough water every day. Your body will thank you for making sure it receives the hydration it needs each day to function at it’s fullest.
We have many exciting activities scheduled this month. Below are a few. You are welcome if you are at least 50 years old. There is never a fee for any of our programs. Call 423-781-7632 for more information.
• Friday, June 17: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
• Monday, June 20: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Ice Cream in a Bag
• Tuesday, June 21: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Trivia with Cassie; 11 a.m. — Yoga Class
• Wednesday, June 22: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with United Health Care; 11 a.m. — Homemade Skin Care
• Friday, June 24: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.