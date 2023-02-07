Just a couple of announcements to start with: We will be having a Pancake Breakfast on Friday, Feb. 10. Traditionally during Lent, Christians would give up rich tasty foods such as butter, sugar, fat, and eggs. Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day or Fat Tuesday was the last chance to eat them. Our Pancake Day will be on Friday and will begin at 9:30 a.m. There is absolutely no charge for this. Everyone is welcome.
We will have a showing of the new "Elvis" movie on Wednesday the 15th and 16th. Because the movie is three hours long, we are breaking it up into two parts. Both days will be from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Come join us in watching the movie and enjoy the movie theater popcorn and candy. There is no charge.
We all know the important date that is coming up in February - Valentine’s Day. But there is another important date and that is Random Acts of Kindness Day, which is Feb. 17. It is a day to celebrate and encourage random acts of kindness.
Random Acts of Kindness Day began in 2004 in New Zealand. Promoters of the day suggest going the extra mile to make someone’s day special.
We all know the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you want to be treated. We all want others to be kind to us. For some people, kindness is second nature. They don’t even think about it, they just do it. Being kind isn’t always easy, but making a conscious effort to be kind to everyone will make your life better as well as the lives of everyone you interact with.
You might be asking, why should I go out of my way to be kind to people I don’t even know? Kindness and empathy help us relate to other people and have more positive relationships with friends, family, and even perfect strangers we encounter in our daily lives. Besides just improving personal relationships, kindness can even make you healthier.
Below are some of the reasons you need to be kind to others:
• You never know what someone is going through. Remember when you consider being rude or unkind to someone, you can’t read minds. You have no idea what is going on in their lives. If you are kind, you can make their day a little better, instead of a little worse.
• People always remember how you make them feel. Stop and think about how you are going to make the other person feel before you choose what you are going to say. If someone is having a bad day and you choose to be kind, they will always remember that you were kind to them when others weren’t. That is a much better feeling than being the person who is remembered for being mean to them.
• Being mean doesn’t solve anything. Think of one instance that being mean solved your problem. You probably ended up with more problems than you started with. When you approach someone in a disrespectful way, you will probably be disrespected in return. When you are kind, you will make the situation more comfortable for both parties.
• There is already too much hate in this world. You probably agree with this. Would it be worth adding more? If everyone would stop and think before they are unkind, there would be a lot more peace in this world.
• You can change someone’s day with one word. A simple kind word can do more than you would ever expect. It is so simple and easy, yet it can echo through another person’s head for an entire day. It can literally take you less than 10 seconds to help someone have a better day.
• You will never regret being kind. You may have been unkind or disrespectful to someone and then when you think about it, you will start feeling guilty. Being kind will never make you feel bad about yourself. You will never walk away and feel bad about how you treated someone.
• Being kind has a ripple effect. When someone sees you being kind, it encourages them to be kind, too. For instance, if you hold a door for a stranger, they are more likely to do it for someone, too. Kindness spreads and is contagious. When someone is kind to you, most people feel that they should pay it forward.
• Being kind is good for your health and helps you live longer. Being kind can boost your mood. Doing something nice for someone causes our brain to release endorphins such as serotonin. These chemicals give us a feeling of satisfaction and well-being. Practicing compassion also has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. Making others feel good can “warm” your heart. Being nice to others can also affect the actual chemical balance of your heart. Kindness releases oxytocin, which causes the release of a chemical called nitric oxide in blood vessels, which dilates the blood vessels. This reduces blood pressure which is important to your heart health. Kindness strengthens your heart physically and emotionally. Maybe that’s why it is said that nice, caring people have big hearts.
Being kind can come in all forms, large and small. What you choose to do is entirely up to you. You can make the world a better place by spreading a little light around it. Everyone can benefit through acts of kindness, but for seniors, it is especially helpful. They have given so much of their lives to helping others in need, so isn’t it time to recognize and appreciate all they have done?
Let us now take a look at some of the many ways that you can be kind to someone today or any day of the year:
• Send a handwritten note or letter. If you are on a trip, send a postcard from where you are traveling. Also, be sure to send "Thank You" notes.
• Offer to take their dog out for a nice, long walk, or give it a bath.
• Plant some flowers or vegetables for someone. If the weather is too cold, give them a pack of seeds and a promise to come back and plant the seeds. An inside plant, something they can take care of, would also be great.
• Wash their car.
• Help a senior carry groceries from their car. Or go shopping for them.
• Compliment others on their clothes or hair.
• Start a conversation when you are at the grocery store, library, park, or just about anywhere.
• Cook their favorite meal or invite them to your house to eat. Many seniors will appreciate a reason to get out of their house.
• Visit with someone who is alone. Take time to listen to their stories.
• Mow a senior’s yard. Take their trash to the curb or their newspaper to their door.
• Read the newspaper to someone with poor eyesight, even if it’s over the phone.
• Set up a bird feeder outside a senior’s window.
• Volunteer to take them to the grocery store, the doctor or to church.
• Download some music that they might have loved in the past to a CD.
• Leave a bag of dog treats outside the door of an elderly pet owner.
• Offer a little help around the house by vacuuming, sweeping and mopping floors. Or help make the bed with fresh linens.
• Pop popcorn and spend an afternoon watching a movie.
• Make up a basket of fragrant soaps, hand creams, and bath salts for a friend.
• Drop off gently used magazines, books, puzzles, and games to a senior or to your local senior center.
• Spend time with an older gentleman. Take him to a high school basketball game or drop by and watch a football game on TV. Ask him to share his sports days.
• Seek advice from a senior. They have a lot of wisdom and experiences.
• Share yourself with a local senior center. Call about making a visit and just talking to the seniors.
• Paying for someone’s food in a drive-through.
• Buying extra food at the grocery store and donating it to a food bank. (Many seniors visit food banks each week).
• Letting someone ahead of you in line.
• Complimenting someone for work they have done.
• Send a complimentary text to someone.
It’s as simple as that. Kind actions can seem small and insignificant, but they can have a huge impact on people’s lives. Take a moment out of your busy schedule today to begin an ongoing habit of kindness that doesn’t need a reminder on the calendar. You never know when you will need a helping hand, so brighten someone’s day and feel the pure joy that it gives to them and you as well.
There is one last thing that you can do to be kind. When you see an essential worker, thank them! Say thank you to the grocery store worker, the waiter at a restaurant, the cashier at a store, the mailman, the one who delivers the newspaper, your pastor, the bank teller, anyone who has worked through this to make our lives better. These workers have had a hard time the last couple of years. It is time to show them how much you appreciate them. It will brighten their day!
Some things to look forward to at the center:
• Thursday, Feb. 9: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Valentine Trivia with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Celebrating National Pizza Day with a Pizza Lunch; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Diamond Art
• Friday, Feb. 10: 9:30 a.m. - Pancake Breakfast; The rest of the day will be to choose your own activity.
• Monday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. - Caption Phones Demonstration
• Tuesday, Feb. 14: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. - Bible Study; 11:30 a.m. - Valentine Party
• Wednesday, Feb. 15: 9 a.m. - Name That Tune with Humana; 10 to 11:30 a.m. - Movie Day: "Elvis" Part 1; noon - Bible Study
• Thursday, Feb. 16: 10 to 11:30 a.m. - Movie Day: "Elvis" Part 2; noon to 1 p.m. - Diamond Art
