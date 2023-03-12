Spring Equinox is March 20, so the 73-degree weather we had at the first of the month while I enjoyed wearing shorts working in the yard was technically still winter.
We have had enough rain to soak the ground, so much so that it squishes when you walk. Then days of drying winds with gusts of 83 mph. Obviously, this is the regular progression that we have come to expect in our uncertain Tennessee weather. I visited a nursery and bought plants in the sunshine last week. This week they are huddled in the sunroom waiting for the last frost, which should be around April 15. I could not resist buying new fresh plants, but I do have the wisdom not to put them outside in the ground yet.
One of the plants that I bought was Heucheras, also known as coral-bells or alumroot. These plants are North America native wildflowers. This perennial can live through our drastic winters. In the past they have been grown for their spray of tiny, long-lasting flowers borne on erect spikes. The effect is an airy delicate look. Flowers appear from late spring to early summer. Heucheras are mound-shaped with low, semi-evergreen to evergreen leaves. These leaves can last through winter, but mine look like they would have been better off to have shed their foliage and started over. They are tattered, brown and ragged at winter's end.
The leaves are three to four inches long and the plants stay about six inches in height. The reason I bought this plant early is for the foliage colors. I have been using them in planters. They have returned for the last five years. The foliage can be a strong, bronze, reddish purple, light green and even a green with gray or silver overtones and veins. The maple-looking leaf has more intense color when grown in the sun and takes a greener tint when given some shade. My new plants have chartreuse leaves.
I bought two flats of "Palace Purple" years ago and put them out in the broiling sunshine where only Bermuda grass is growing. At first they seemed to make a small but noticeable display; by the end of summer, they had all but disappeared. When fall came, they perked back up. Now I am growing them in shade and they are much happier.
Alumroot flowers, which are very long lasting though not showy, come in an array of shades from red, carmine, pink and coral to white. These spiky blooms range from one and a half to two and a half feet tall. The hybrid coral-bells seem to do better in the Southern heat. Look for H.x brizoides when ordering; this includes "Chatterbox," "Firefly," "June Bride" and "Regal."
You should plant Heucheras in evenly-moist soil that is well drained. I keep a water hose close. A site with morning sun and afternoon shade seems to work best here in Tennessee. Now is the time to plant, although they can be moved or planted in the fall. Plant the crowns about one inch below the soil surface. Alumroot takes a season or two before it settles into its new home. Don’t expect a spectacular show until the plants are well established. Keep them mulched and well watered, especially the first year. Heucheras need only minimal care to look their best, but since they form clumps of shallow, woody roots, they are frequently heaved out of the ground in winter by our usual freeze and thaw weather. Reset if necessary or cover the crowns with mulch.
Division and propagation should be done regularly every four or five years. Dig in the spring and discard the oldest and woodiest part of the plant. Most Heuchera cultivars need to be propagated by division because they don't come back true from seeds.
You can use Heucheras as an edging plant along a path or formal walkway or in large drifts as a ground cover. They look great grouped with Hostas, spring bulbs and ferns. They are also a good choice for containers since they have year-round foliage.
Spring is coming; we only have to hold on for another month. My goldfinches are already turning yellow, the redbuds are blooming, winter wheat is green and robins are back. My new tender plants are resting in the house as another reminder that I only have to wait a little longer.
