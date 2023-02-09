Shown here are the top five winners in the junior high showmanship division in Tennessee’s Top Tier program, which included two participants from McMinn County. Pictured (from left) are Claude Callicott with United Farm & Home Coop, which sponsored this category; Clay Pitcock, McMinn County (second place); Lucas Berner, Obion County (fourth place); Jake Ozburn, Bedford County (third place); Avery Rowlett, Wayne County (first place); Joseph Henry, McMinn County (fifth place); and Gary Dering, Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association president-elect.
MURFREESBORO — The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recently recognized over 30 youth members for their success in the fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier points program. The winners were recognized at the TCA Youth Awards Banquet, held on Jan. 21 at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro.
The Tennessee’s Top Tier program was created by TCA to increase youth involvement at cattle shows across the state and to create more opportunities for agriculture youth to be recognized. The program has continued to grow and draw interest from youth cattle enthusiasts across the state.
“The fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier … program was very rewarding for all involved,” said Melinda Perkins, TCA Director of Youth Programs & Outreach. “There were several new participants in the program this year, and we were able to recognize more youth for their hard work with their show cattle projects.”
Participants can receive points in three divisions: Heifers, steers, and showmanship.
To receive points, exhibitors must be youth members of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association.
The following were the top five winners in the junior high showmanship division, listed from first to fifth, which included two participants from McMinn County: Avery Rowlett, Wayne County; Clay Pitcock, McMinn County; Jake Ozburn, Bedford County; Lucas Berner, Obion County; and Joseph Henry, McMinn County.
The sixth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier program is now underway. Rules and a full list of shows on the points circuit can be found at tncattle.org/youth
