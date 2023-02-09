Top Tier

Shown here are the top five winners in the junior high showmanship division in Tennessee’s Top Tier program, which included two participants from McMinn County. Pictured (from left) are Claude Callicott with United Farm & Home Coop, which sponsored this category; Clay Pitcock, McMinn County (second place); Lucas Berner, Obion County (fourth place); Jake Ozburn, Bedford County (third place); Avery Rowlett, Wayne County (first place); Joseph Henry, McMinn County (fifth place); and Gary Dering, Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association president-elect.

 Special to The DPA

