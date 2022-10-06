The awards ceremony held at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, officially kicked off the annual quilt show, “Celebrating 40 Years of History” with the judging complete and winners announced.
Museum members can view the show at no charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee which includes a tour of the entire museum. The show is sponsored by Denso Manufacturing, the Tennessee Arts Commission, McMinn County and the City of Athens.
While you enjoy the show, you can be your own judge and cast a vote for Viewer’s Choice — the winner to be announced at the end of the month.
There are 109 quilt entries that include large and small wall hangings, table runners and other quilted décor that express the hearts and souls of the makers in so many different ways. A special exhibit of quilts from Starr Mountain Quilts of Valor is in Gallery 1. The rest of the show is downstairs in the Heritage Guild Room.
The quilt show will continue through the month of October and includes a lecture and two classes. Classes are $35 for non-members and $30 for guild members. All interested in attending are required to register in advance at the museum. A supply list (items you will need to bring) is available at the museum when you register.
Kathleen Roundtree will give a lecture on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. entitled “A Joyful Journey: From the Bear’s Claw to the Best in Show.” She will share her triumphs and failures while she learned to detail antique linens, laces, tablecloths, and hankies. She will also give a class on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. called “Upcycle Your Vintage Table Linens.”
Roundtree is a classical musician and a university professor who has spent a lifetime quilting. She is also an internationally-noted fiber artist and quilter. Her works have received recognition at national and international shows. She has also had the opportunity to judge rather than compete and she makes quilts to be donated to people in need.
Marilyn Hoenie will teach a “Mystery Quilt” class on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The class is a beginner-friendly project where a wonderful quilt made of six basic blocks will be taught. There are also new techniques that the experienced quilter will learn during this class.
Hoenie is a local quilter and apparel seamstress, plus a pattern designer and teacher. She has created theater and dance costumes and has over 40 years of sewing, quilting and crafting experience.
Categories and winners that were announced on Saturday include the following:
Best of Show: Kathy Abbott, Large Pieced Bed, “Drunkard’s Path”; Best Hand Work, Missy Cantrell, Small Wall Hanging, “no name”; Best Domestic Machine, Janet Meeks, Large Wall Hanging, “Fabulous Feathers”; Judge’s Choice, Jean Wilson, Applique, “Antique Floral”; Best Longarm Quilted, Sheila Rollins, Large Pieced Bed, “Grandmother’s Flower Garden.”
Applique: 1st place — Jean Wilson, “Antique Floral”; 2nd place — Cathy Witt, “Flower Garden”; 3rd place — Carol Goodman, “Young Judy’s Poppy Quilt”; Honorable Mention — Cathy McNabb, “The Guardian.”
Group: 1st place — Jane Phillips, “Blue White Cross Stitch”; 2nd place — Jane Phillips, “Amish Roman Stripe”; 3rd place — Joyce Craig, “Half Square Triangle Challenge”; Honorable Mention — Heritage Quilt Guild, “Homes of Your Own.”
Miscellaneous: 1st place — Laura Rickerson, “Vintage Table Runner”; 2nd place — Ann Martie, “Dorcas Project Bag”; 3rd place — Norma Barham, “Tennessee Winter”; Honorable Mentions — Dana Smith, “Daisy”; and Jerry Cassem Jr., “Cyclone in Paradise.”
Mixed Technique: 1st place — Linda Bosket, “Songs of Christmas”; 2nd place — Toni Stevenson, “Carol’s Joy”; 3rd place — Ann Martie, “Psychedelic Doxie.”
Modern: 1st place — Jerry Cassem Jr., “Elemental Argyle”; 2nd place — Jo Bell, “Rainbow Boxes”; 3rd place — Jerry Cassem Jr., “Blue/Burgundy”; Honorable Mention — Teri Cassem, “New Groove for Old Glory.”
Large Pieced Bed: 1st place — Kathy Abbott, “Drunkard’s Path”; 2nd place — Janet Meeks, “Carpenter’s Star”; 3rd place — Sheila Rollins, “Grandmother’s Flower Garden”; Honorable Mentions — Janet Meeks, “Garlic Knots”; and Janet Brown, “Autumn Celebration.”
Small Bed: 1st place — Laura Rickerson, “Retreat Winnings”; 2nd place — Marti Blount, “Blue Horizons”; 3rd place — Linda Bosket, “2-Step Batik”; Honorable Mentions — Kay Low, “So Many Half Square Triangles”; Jo Bell, “Gray Ranger”; and Kathy Abbott, “Undulating Fans.”
Large Wall Hanging: 1st place — Janet Meeks, “Fabulous Feather”; 2nd place — Laura Rickerson, “Caught Watching”; 3rd place — Dana Smith, “Green with Envy.”
Small Wall Hanging: 1st place — Missy Cantrell, “no name”; 2nd place — Kathy Abbott, “Split Star”; 3rd place — Toni Stevenson, “Artful Dodger”; Honorable Mention — Nora Barham, “Involve me and I Learn.”
Guild Challenge: 1st place — Linda Bosket, “The Hummingbird”; 2nd place — Dana Smith, “Daisy”; 3rd place — Marti Blount, “Autumn Passions”; Honorable Mention — Jerry Cassem Jr., “Cyclone in Paradise.”
