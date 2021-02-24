The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Will Harris and Cecilia Lee Blackledge, both of whom are students at McMinn County High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
Will Harris, McMinn CountyWill Harris of Athens is the son of Brad and Ama Harris and the brother of Jaye Harris. He is a senior attending McMinn County High School and has a current unweighted GPA of 4.25.
During his freshman year, Harris was a member of the McMinn County High School varsity football and baseball teams, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and McMinn Youth Community Group. His academic awards included All A Honor Roll, Top 10% of Class, Honors Biology Award, Honors English Award, Honors Geometry Award, Honors History Award, John Mullinax Leadership Award, TSSAA Academic Achievement Award, McMinn County Board of Education Sole Student Representative, and Kiwanis Best All-Around Student. His extracurricular activities included participating in Total Life Encounters, Central Baptist Church Youth Group, Camp Cherokee counselor/worker, Central Baptist Church Mission Team, Athens Friendly Fellows food box packaging, Gift of Love volunteer, Special Olympics volunteer, FCA huddle leader, MCHS Football Leadership Council, Ducks Unlimited 3M Chapter volunteer, Ingleside Elementary reading to students, and East Tennessee Amateur Field Trial volunteer.
In his sophomore year, Harris was involved in Mu Alpha Theta, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, played varsity football and baseball, fished for the MCHS bass fishing team, was active in the McMinn Youth Community Group, served on the Ocoee FCA Leadership Team, and was inducted into the National Honors Society. He received All A Honor Roll, Top 10% of Class, Personal Finance Award, Honors English Award, “30 and Up” Award for ACT Score greater than 30, John Mullinax Leadership Award, TSSAA Academic Achievement Award, was chosen as the McMinn County Board of Education Sole Student Representative, and was given the Kiwanis Best All-Around Student Award. Harris was chosen as Southeast Bank’s Player of the Week for football. He was also chosen by his classmates to be the sophomore representative for the Basketball Homecoming Court.
During his junior year, Harris was a member of the MCHS varsity football and baseball teams, MCHS bass fishing team, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ocoee FCA Leadership Team, Ducks Unlimited 3M Chapter, served as the McMinn County Board of Education Sole Student Representative, and volunteered at Athens Friendly Fellows food box distribution. His achievements included All A Honor Roll, Top 10% of Class, John Mullinax Leadership Award, and TSSAA Academic Achievement Award. Will also traveled to Iceland with McMinn Goes International. Harris received Southeast Bank’s Student of the Month, as well as Southeast Bank’s Athlete of the Month. He was also chosen as the overall winner of the DPA Best of Preps Baseball Award.
Now in his senior year, Harris participates in Mu Alpha Theta, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Ducks Unlimited 3M Chapter for McMinn, Meigs, and Monroe counties. As a senior on the MCHS 2020 football team, Harris was a two-way starter, playing linebacker on defense and H-back on offense. He also started as the long-snapper for the PAT team. Harris was named to the All-Region, Region 2-6A Academic Team. He will also play varsity baseball again this spring.
Outside of school, Harris’ hobbies include hunting, bass fishing, fly fishing, reloading, playing guitar, and sport dog work and training. He plans to attend Carson-Newman University this fall with hopes of bass fishing competitively at the collegiate level. Thus far, he has received the Presidential Academic Scholarship and the Eagles Engage Scholarship. He plans to major in biology with an emphasis in pre-veterinary medicine.
Cecilia Lee Blackledge, McMinn CountyCecilia Lee Blackledge was raised in Athens by her parents, Brett and Elizabeth Blackledge. She has a twin sister, Emma Blackledge, and a younger brother, Austin Blackledge.
Blackledge will graduate with a diploma of distinction from McMinn County High School for her ACT score, AP Scholar distinction, and her participation in a Tennessee Governor’s School.
Throughout high school, Blackledge has pursued an interest in STEM through several clubs. She is a three-year member of Mu Alpha Theta and has served as an executive officer for two. She has also competed in Science Olympiad since middle school and holds awards in several events, such as Sounds of Music and Microbe Mission. She also enjoys being a member of the Science Club, where members work to recycle waste from MCHS classrooms.
In addition to STEM involvement, Blackledge participates in several other extracurriculars. She has been a member of Student Government for four years, having served as secretary, representative, and sergeant in arms. She is also a two-year member of the National Honor Society. She additionally competes with the track and field team at McMinn and is a four-year member of the girl’s cross country team, where she served as captain this past season. As a member of the cross country team, she has been awarded Best Freshman, MVP Runner, and Best Attitude.
Outside of school, Blackledge is heavily involved with the Episcopal Church and its youth program. She has served as a staffer at numerous high school and middle school retreats and is a member of the program’s Steering Committee. She also enjoys counseling at the Episcopal Camp, Grace Point Camp and Retreat Center in the summer. She has served twice as a youth representative for the Southeastern Leadership and Networking Meeting for Episcopal youth. Additionally, she has been a youth delegate for the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee Annual Convention twice and will do so again this month.
Throughout high school, Blackledge has received several recognitions. During her freshman year, she was awarded first place at the Optimist Club Essay Contest and was given the biology academic award. She was also selected as one of 20 freshmen to participate in the Leadership Academy.
In her freshman and sophomore years, she was presented the Athens City Council’s VIVID Award for community service and the National Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Award as a part of her enrichment class with Ginger Robinson for their work to create a historical marker commemorating a historical successful black community in Athens. During her junior year, she placed in STEM Fair with partner Charity Lawson, qualifying for the county level. She has been recognized as the top 10% of her class and an all-A student several times.
Blackledge is also an AP Scholar with Distinction for her scores on over five Advanced Placement Tests. This past summer, she was additionally selected as one of 30 students in Tennessee to participate in the Governor’s School for the Integration of Biological and Statistical Analysis at East Tennessee State University. During the program, she completed college courses in biology and statistics, as well as a project analyzing the biology of the coronavirus.
Blackledge was recently accepted to Sewanee: The University of the South, where she hopes to attend this fall. At Sewanee, she will major in environmental science and economics, after which she intends to pursue a career in environmental research and sustainable policy.
