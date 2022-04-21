In this article we would like to highlight a few more of our volunteers. It has been so informative talking to the volunteers that give their time to help seniors. They all have expressed what joy they receive from helping others.
Tri-County Center has been delivering meals in the meals-on-wheels program for about 10 years. Tri-County Center is located at 3030 Lee Highway in Athens. It is a non-profit agency that began in the late 1970s and serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They offer a variety of services. Each individual that is served by Tri-County Center has the right to an appropriate individualized program that will assure development to the maximum of his/her potential. They provide a safe, healthy, comfortable environment for learning and living, while offering choices to meet the needs of people with disabilities.
One of their programs is called the ECF CHOICES Program. It was developed several years ago. It provides community integration/volunteer work, employment services, and independent living skills. They also assist individuals throughout the referral process. The ultimate aim of this program is to assist adults who have been diagnosed with a developmental disability. They provide support to individuals in developing a positive self-image while learning skills necessary for safety and acceptability in the home and in the community.
Individuals that Tri-County serves first began delivering meals-on-wheels at the Senior Center in Athens. They learned that Etowah had a center and wanted to help serve our seniors. One of the purposes for them to deliver meals is so that these individuals can go out into the community and meet people. These individuals will learn from meeting and talking to the seniors. And the seniors will discover who they are and as always be blessed by their visit.
If you would like to know more about Tri-County Center, please call 423-745-8902.
Sandra Liner has been delivering meals to shut-ins for many years. Sandra retired from Arch Chemicals and decided she would use some of her free time to volunteer. She began to volunteer with Starr Regional Medical Center. She continues to volunteer there. After a while she began delivering meals in the meals-on-wheels program. Sandra just loves to visit with the meals-on-wheels clients. They enjoy her visit and appreciate it and they are so blessed by her visits. She is so glad that someone is checking in on these shut-ins daily and she worries so much when they do not answer the door. Sandra says that if she ever is in the situation where she needs help, she hopes that there will continue to be those who will volunteer their time to help others.
You will often see Tonya Phenix here at the center. Tonya volunteers in our center in many different ways. She and her cousin Jewell host a Name-That-Tune game monthly. She conducts bingo games and informs our seniors about Medicare, as well as leads our seniors in an exercise class weekly.
Tonya has lived in Madisonville all her life. After school she wanted to be a hair stylist. She continued to do this for 18 years. She thought that life was too short not to try some different things. Her cousin Jewell was an insurance agent and recommended that Tonya try her hand at this. She is now an insurance agent with Humana.
Tonya is also a fitness instructor. She volunteers her time several days each month to conduct an exercise program at the center. Tonya always was physically active when she was young, playing sports in school.
Then in 2006 her world came crashing down. He son was injured badly in a motorcycle crash. He father died suddenly from a massive heart attack. Then her health started failing. She was then diagnosed with depression. Her doctor recommended that she start taking anti-depressants. She did some research about depression and decided that she would not take anti-depressants and treat her depression by running. Not long after she started running, she was able to run 8-10 miles and she defeated her depression.
She got somewhat bored with running and joined a gym with her son. Tonya had a personal trainer for two years and then decided to go on her own. Now she owns her own gym, Sweetwater Fitness.
Tonya wants to let everyone know that exercise is not about being skinny. It is for your mind. When you start working out, make yourself continue. If you miss a day, you just won’t feel right.
Sweetwater Fitness conducts the Silver Sneakers exercise program for seniors. Most Medicare Advantage Plans will cover the expense for this program. To find out more about Sweetwater Fitness and the Silver Sneakers Program, call 423-337-0009.
Next week, we will highlight a few more of our volunteers. When talking to our volunteers, each one has said about the same thing … their heart is full of good feelings after they help others. They realize what they are doing is such a good thing and how much their service is needed.
Remember, if you would like more information how you can volunteer at the center in the meals-on-wheels program, call Cynthia here at the center at 423-781-7632 or come by our center at 435 Cooper Street in Etowah. Or if you know of anyone who would benefit from the Meals-On-Wheels program, please call the center at 423-781-7632. Currently there is no waiting list and, if approved, the meals will begin quickly.
Below are some of the activities that we have scheduled at the center. If you are at least 50 years of age, you are welcome to come join us.
• April 22: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Red Cross Visit and distribution of Smoke Detectors
• April 25: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Tonya and Jewell; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise with UT Extension Agency
• April 26: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• April 27: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
• April 29: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 11:30 a.m. — Health Talk with Janis Wenzel
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
