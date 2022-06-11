A 45-star flag of the United States of America is protected within a picture frame near the World War I exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. It is one of many U.S. flags that are part of a timeline that began with the Betsy Ross flag in 1776.
Our flag was found in the barn loft of the residence of Jasper Worth Lillard. It dates to 1896 when Utah joined the Union on Jan. 4, 1896. It is old and very worn given its age and the 12 years it flew until Oklahoma joined the Union on Nov. 16, 1907, bringing the number of states to 46. Three presidents served under this flag: Grover Cleveland (1893-1897), William McKinley (1897-1891), and Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909). We don’t have any specific history on Lillard, but it seems that someone put it in the loft with the intention of saving it. Perhaps it had a personal value to them, or they were devoted to the freedom for which it stood.
There are other flags that you can find within our military exhibits that waved during memorable times and then carefully preserved within our collection. The U.S. flag stands for freedom and symbolizes the ideals of which this country was founded. It is honored on Flag Day, June 14, of each year. The day falls within National Flag Week, which begins a 21-day observance known as Honor America Days. The observance ends with Independence Day, July 4, when we celebrate our independence as a free country. During the 21-day observance, the flag is waved by everyone and there are events and public activities honoring the U.S. flag.
The Second Continental Congress adopted the official flag of the United States of America on June 14, 1777. From then on, each time a state joined the Union, the flag was updated with an additional star. The updated flag became legal on the Fourth of July following the date of admission. Some changes followed in the timeline, but the basic design has held true from the beginning.
Flag Day came about due to the effort and devotion of one man, Bernard Cigrand. He wrote an article entitled “The fourteenth of June” in June of 1886 urging that day to be designated as Flag Day in honor of the national flag. He spent his life advocating the importance of honoring the flag with a special day. President Woodrow Wilson put forth a proclamation calling for June 14, 1916, as a day for a nationwide observance of the flag. However, it did not become official until June of 1949 when President Harry Truman signed legislation that proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day. In 1966, Congress passed legislation asking that the president declare annually the week of June 14 as National Flag Week.
The U.S. flag is known by different names and is one of the most recognized symbols all over the world. Francis Scott Key called it “that star-spangled banner” in his poem he wrote in 1814 which became our National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It was a 15-star flag when it was “still there” after the smoke lifted during the British attack on Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. When it had grown to 24 stars, Capt. William Driver called it “Old Glory” when it unfolded in the breeze. It also goes by the names, the “Stars and Stripes” and the “Red, White, and Blue.”
Driver, a shipmaster of Salem, Mass., received his flag from his friends as a gift. He had such devotion for the flag that he flew it on all his voyages and kept it with him in his retirement residence in Nashville. During the Civil War, the rebels repeatedly tried to locate the flag in an effort to destroy it. When the Union took Nashville, the Sixth Ohio Regiment flew a small banner flag and asked Driver if he still had his flag. He took them to his residence where they witnessed him take a bed spread apart to reveal the 24-star flag. He “gently gathered the flag together,” and even though he was 60 years of age, he climbed the tower to replace the smaller banner with his flag. The small group present “saluted and cheered” as the flag waved above the city. The regiment adopted the “Old Glory” name and retold the story of Captain Driver and his flag for many years. His grave is at the Old Nashville Cemetery and is one of three places where the flag is authorized by an act of Congress to fly for 24 hours a day.
Our current flag displays 50 five-pointed white stars in nine offset horizontal rows with rows of six stars alternating with rows of five stars, on a blue rectangle in the canton with a total of 13 horizontal stripes with red stripes alternating with white stripes. The stars represent the states, the blue rectangle in the canton is considered the “union”, and the stripes represent the original 13 colonies that declared independence from Great Britain. In 1960, the 50th star was added to the flag with Hawaii joining the Union on Aug. 21, 1959.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the flag from the World Trade towers survived the terrorist attack and has become “a symbol of sacrifice in service, loss, and determination.”
