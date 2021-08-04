It appears that two buildings that once shared a connection in the past have reconnected with the recent purchase of the Farmers Supply building by the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The building is located near the intersection of West Madison and Washington streets. It was once a popular grocery store accessed by students from the McMinn County High School, now the museum. The museum plans to expand its storage there and have it as the possible future location for its annual Trash and Treasure sale.
The Farmers Supply store was close enough to the high school that the students would go to it on their breaks to buy lunch and snacks. Another reason why this purchase is exciting and memorable is that our Executive Director Ann Davis is a grandniece of John E. McKenzie — the former owner of that grocery store. It pleases her to be able to preserve a piece of community history while meeting the museum’s needs. She never fathomed that one day she would oversee the purchase of a building where she accompanied her mother and grandmother while they shopped for groceries.
Dr. Johnny McKenzie, the son of John McKenzie, shared his memories of the store in a recent interview. As a boy, he spent a lot of time at the store with his parents, sometimes so much that he found restful sleep under the checkout counter. As he grew older, he began to work in the store assisting customers whenever he could. He later attended local schools and college opening a medical practice in Athens from which he retired in the 1980s. He remembers that his father purchased Farmers Supply in 1937 from Harrison Brown. The building was a wooden structure that was part of a service station. There was a hole in the ground that the vehicles could drive over and be worked on. There was also a gasoline pump. All of that was eventually removed and the brick building constructed.
The groceries and meat were at the front of the store and a large cooler was in the back. Smaller coolers provided a variety of soft drinks. In the back of the store is where the farmers could get their feed and seed. There was also a kerosene tank located in the back of the property where customers could fill up their containers. An outbuilding stored straw that their customers needed. In later years, a room was added so that wallpaper and paint could be sold. That room has since been removed.
The store operated on credit or cash, but also did barter and trade making it much more than a grocery store; it was a place farmers brought their product to trade for their needs. There was no limit as to what his father would barter for product. It could be anything from live chickens to produce that the farmers raised. He remembers women brought in delicious souse meat — the “best he has ever had.”
Customers could cut off the amount of hoop cheese they wanted to be weighed for purchase. Slices from large rolls of bologna and other meats were cut to order by the store’s butcher, Sam Bohannon. Flour was sold in sacks that would never go to waste because the women would use the sacks in their sewing projects.
The McKenzies purchased a delivery truck to haul in product to the store that was not grown locally; many times groceries were delivered, as well. The most common trips were to farmers markets in Chattanooga or Knoxville. Peaches were something they would pick up in Sale Creek, leaving early enough in the morning to be back in time for opening. Women who did canning would come in and buy them out. They would travel to South Georgia to get fresh watermelon.
McKenzie said his father was progressive in the business.
“He was always looking ahead,” he said.
He introduced the first cake donut machine in the Athens area and installed one of the area’s first produce sprinkling system. The vegetables were displayed to the right of the entrance in front of a mirrored wall and kept fresh by the cool mist.
McKenzie remembers the store being much like a community center where people socialized while shopping. The busiest days for the store would be Friday and Saturday. On those days, they would stay open until 10 or 11 p.m. The store was never open on Sunday, but his father would supply local restaurants with needed items first thing on Sunday morning. Eventually, his father sold the grocery business to the Miller brothers, keeping the wallpaper and paint side to run until he passed away.
