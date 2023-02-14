The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Ashtyn Bates, Tallan Duggan, Emily Malick and Jacob Franks.
Bates and Duggan are seniors at McMinn County High School, while Malick and Franks are seniors at McMinn Central High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
Ashtyn Bates, McMinn County
Ashtyn Bates lives in Riceville and is a senior at McMinn County High School. She is the daughter of Randall and Melissa Bates and the sister of Ally, Riley, and Connor Bates.
Bates participates in Mu Alpha Theta as an executive board member, JTeens, Fellowship of Christian Athletes as a leader, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, Skills USA, Science Club, Big Kids Do Science, Outdoor Club, and Life Skills. She has been a three-year member of the Cherokee varsity cheerleading team. She was also a member of the junior varsity squad as a freshman.
As a freshman, Bates received the subject awards for Spanish II and English I. She completed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration training course in Construction Safety and Health. She was also recognized for achieving a 4.0 GPA and Top 10% of her class.
As a sophomore, Bates was awarded the State Dual Credit Precalculus and Driver’s Ed subject awards. She had perfect attendance, a 4.0 GPA, and was in the Top 10% of her class. She also received the scholarship for the most underclassman service hours through the Athens Area Youth Council.
In her junior year, Bates received the AP Psychology subject award, a 4.0 GPA, and Top 10% of her class. She also participated in the Distinguished Young Women program, earning the John Miller Practice Award, Kelli Knight Spirit Award, Top 3 in interview, Top 3 in talent, and second runner-up awards.
Bates’ senior year awards and accomplishments include AP College Board National Recognition Scholar, All-American Cheerleader, and Universal Cheer Association “Why America Needs Cheerleaders” pin it forward recipient. She completed the Precision Measurement Instruments Certification through the McMinn Career and Technical Center Structural Systems program. She was a writer and actress in the Life Skills Fall 2022 Mock Wreck production. She has a current weighted GPA of 4.3 and is in the Top 10% of her class.
Bates has volunteered for the Daddy-Daughter Dance, Mother-Son Dance, Shamrock Shuffle, Little League Opening Day, and Athens City Easter Egg Hunt through the Athens Area Youth Council and has served as the treasurer and community service chair. She also volunteers at Riceville Elementary School for various projects organized by teachers.
Outside of school, Bates attends Faith Promise Church in Knoxville. She enjoys skiing, spending time with friends and family, and watching Cubs baseball.
In the future, Bates plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to earn a degree in business.
Tallan Duggan, McMinn County
Tallan Duggan lives in Riceville and attends McMinn County High School. He lives with his parents and has three siblings.
Duggan has gained many notable achievements over the years, including the Optimist Award, homecoming court, and Best of Preps Award for rugby.
Duggan has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is on track to become a valedictorian. Throughout his time in high school, he has played rugby for three years and been a part of the Mu Alpha Theta Club, Outdoors Club, and National Honors Society. While playing rugby, he was named captain for two out of the three years that he played. He received the “underclassman” award during his first year of rugby. He then received the “scout” and “back of the year” award his second year. For his final year of rugby, he received the “best defensive player” award.
After graduating high school, Duggan plans on attending East Tennessee State University to pursue a career path in mechanical engineering. He has received many scholarships for this path, including one for his ACT score. Duggan has had a passion for designing, building, and fixing things ever since he was a kid.
Emily Malick, McMinn Central
Emily Malick is a senior at McMinn Central High School. She is a projected valedictorian with a weighted GPA of 4.35. She earned the OSHA10 Industry Certification, is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and an award winner of the Duke Identification Program.
As a freshman, Malick earned the Health Science Award, was in the top ten percent of her freshman class and won the National Society of High School Scholars Award.
As a sophomore, she earned the Medical Therapeutics Award, Honors English 2 Award and Honors Chemistry Award and was in the top ten percent of her sophomore class. She earned first place in the HOSA Physical Therapy Regional Competition; third place in the HOSA Physical Therapy State Competition; and was a HOSA Physical Therapy national competitor.
As a junior, Malick earned the Honors Spanish 3 Award, was in the top ten percent of her junior class and earned first place in the HOSA Physical Therapy Regional Competition.
Malick was a Central High School cheerleader from August 2019 to September 2021 and an active leader of the Pep Club.
She has been a martial artist at Grandmaster Contreras’ Martial Arts Academy for 10 years and recently achieved her fourth-degree black belt. She also recently achieved her official instructor certification. She has competed in many competitions throughout the years and has won dozens of medals.
Malick served as McMinn Central’s HOSA Club treasurer for one year and as secretary for one year. She is currently serving as McMinn Central’s Cultural Outreach Club president.
From 2018 to 2022, Malick has helped clean up Niota Elementary School. She helps prepare the school for students to come back by cleaning up weeds and bushes outside.
In October 2021, she helped run Central’s HOSA Blood Drive by helping with scheduling donors, setting up the school auditorium, and providing snacks and drinks to volunteers.
Malick enjoys learning about medicine and foreign languages, being involved in different aspects of the community and spending time with family and friends, as well as helping those in need.
Jacob Franks, McMinn Central
Jacob Franks is a senior at Central High School of McMinn County and has a 4.0 grade point average.
Franks is a projected valedictorian with a weighted GPA of 4.35. He earned the Honors Chemistry Award as a sophomore and a top 10 non-weighted average as both a sophomore and junior. He has also earned the OSHA10 Industry Certification.
Franks has been active in a few clubs during his time at Central, including HOSA, FBLA, and Pep Club. He has been a member of Pep Club all four years and has been a member of HOSA for three years.
Franks has been a member of the McMinn Central soccer team for all four years and was selected as a captain his junior and senior year. He was awarded the Coaches Award for Leadership and nominated for the Best of Preps Student-Athlete Award. He earned the Defensive Award and the Academic Award as a junior. In August 2022, Franks helped coach little girls soccer tryouts for his McMinn United Futbol Club.
In October 2021, Franks helped at the Wildwood First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat giving out candy, holding a sign, and cleaning up.
In his spare time, Franks plays Division II State League soccer.
He has won several tournaments in the past and is currently competing to win a state title. He also enjoys video editing and going to school sporting events.
Franks’ college choice is undecided at this time. He plans to pursue a career in education and become a college professor.
Franks is a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church and is very involved with the youth group at Wildwood First Baptist Church.
He is the son of Jamey and Stacie Franks and the grandson of Betty Cline, Paris Cline, and Ann Leamon.
