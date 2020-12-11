Our Everyday Heroes display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum honors the first responders who are ready to be on the front line when that very urgent time comes. To some, the profession has influenced the collection of many of the artifacts, such as patches and badges. For others, it is a culmination of life events and the many memories and learning experiences that molded their character and reinforced their dedication.
Larry Wallace is very willing to talk about how serving in law enforcement influenced his life. Even after retiring, he continues to be a mentor in the community. He is a native of Athens, growing up in the area of Depot Hill. He served in law enforcement for 40 years, beginning with the Athens Police Department. The city honored him on Jan. 20, 1998, for his distinguished service by giving him a framed resolution complete with a gold key to the city which is currently a part of our exhibit.
He recently shared his thoughts and stories in an interview with the Museum. He looks back on his life and credits his parents, along with his older brother, for their encouragement they gave him. He said that his mom “instilled” into him the motivation to excel, while his dad showed him that a man can be gentle. His brother, who was older, showed him commitment and dedication. He served in the Army as a battlefield medic and passed away at the young age of 51 in a Veterans Administration hospital.
When Wallace took the job with the Athens Police Department, it was 1964. He was 20 years old and had never worked in law enforcement. He purchased himself a gun for $20, had a trusty flashlight and a pair of handcuffs and felt he was ready for the job. His assignment was to secure the town by checking doors and walking the back alleys on the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.
In those days, there was no training, there were no radios, no pocket phones, nothing but a call box on the street corner near the Strand Theatre or he could go to the Spur Station, which was open 24 hours. Basically, you were by yourself with no backup. Everything seemed to be ok until he decided to check around the old Citizens National Bank building.
Upstairs in this building was Dr. Arrants’ office. Wallace points out that Dr. Arrants was the doctor who delivered him when he was born in 1944. He found that the door to the office was open. He could also smell an antiseptic odor. With his flashlight ready, he quietly entered the area noticing a form sitting in the office chair with its back to him. He thought for a while about how to handle this person he considered an intruder. He decided to take this intruder by surprise by slapping a handcuff onto one wrist and wrestling him to the ground. The plan worked, but was met with some surprise when he learned that it was the janitor named Tommy.
Serving with the Athens Police Department for 23 years began a career that would take him places he never expected. He was appointed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967. He became a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations in 1973. While on a leave of absence from the TBI, he was elected to the office of McMinn County Sheriff for two terms, serving from 1976 until 1980. He was chosen Tennessee Sheriff of the Year in 1979.
He returned to the TBI in 1980 and was promoted in 1984 to the position of Special Agent in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division. He was appointed Colonel and Commanding Officer of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1987. In 1988, he was named Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety. In 1992, he was appointed by Gov. Ned McWherter to a six-year term as director of the TBI. He and his wife lived in Nashville before retiring to Athens in 2004.
The entire time that he was working, he continued in his education noting that he was 30 years old before attaining his associate’s degree, 40 years old for his bachelor’s degree and 45 years old when earning his master’s degree. He obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from MTSU, a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Tennessee State University, and graduated from the FBI National Executive Institute.
After retirement, he worked with Tennessee Wesleyan University in establishing a criminal justice program. They, in turn, have named the new student plaza for him. The university has also given Wallace an honorary doctorate degree. Wallace also has a passion for the welfare of all animals and is currently working with the local humane society to help renovate the local animal shelter.
He gives good advice to the younger generation who are preparing to start climbing the ladder to success.
He states, “We are living in a time when it is beyond labor to succeed.”
Education is very important when working toward a career.
“You’ve got to have something,” he said.
He also stresses to everyone the importance of thinking before you act simply because “one conviction makes a difference in your life.”
The Everyday Heroes exhibit will be open through the end of the year. During that time, all first responders and their families will be given free admission to the Museum. Regular members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee.
Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3.
