Spring is only a few days away. Spring is the favorite season for many including myself. There are so many positive changes that happen in the spring. Temperatures become moderate and people can say goodbye to the frigid cold of winter and enjoy the transition before the hot temperatures of summer arrive.
Another positive reason spring is popular is that the days get longer and the nights get shorter. You will have more time to spend outside. Wildlife will start being out more often. I have already begun to see more and more raccoons coming to enjoy the bountiful buffet I have for them on our deck. And soon we will have some baby raccoons. Things turn green again. You can once again open your windows. How can you not be excited for the return of spring?
One thing that I could do without in the spring is spring cleaning. I think about how everybody does it. With all the newness and brightness of a spring day, it is just natural that you would want to clear your house of dirt and clutter.
We all know that a little spring cleaning can go a long way in making your home feel nice and fresh, but you might be surprised to learn that it can benefit not just your home, but your health. Below are some reasons why you will want to begin your spring cleaning:
• Spring cleaning is a proven de-stressor. More clutter means more stress. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that housework can cut stress and anxiety by 20 percent. You will need to do 20 minutes of cleaning to get these effects. Using lemon-scented cleaning products can help you to destress faster. Studies show the smell reduces stress and leaves a positive impression on others. There are also many recipes you can use to make your own cleaner from lemons. Here are a few recipes:
Lemon Furniture Polish: Combine 1 Tablespoon olive oil, one-half Tablespoon white vinegar, one-half Tablespoon lemon juice, fresh or bottled, and 6 drops of lemon essential oil. Apply lightly to wood with a clean paper towel or rag.
All Purpose Lemon/Vinegar Cleaner: Fill a quart jar halfway with lemon peel. Heat some white vinegar to almost boiling. Add it to the jar. Put jar in a cool dark place for 24 hours (longer if you want it to smell stronger). Strain the mixture and put in a spray bottle.
Lemon Dishwasher Detergent: 2 cups diced lemons (entire lemon), 3 1/2 cups water, 4 ounces white vinegar, 1 cup kosher salt. Place lemons and 1 1/2 cups water in pan and simmer for 20 minutes. Put this mixture and 2 cups of water in blender. Blend until smooth. Add this mixture back into pan. Add the salt and vinegar. Simmer for about 15 minutes until it thickens. Fill your dishwasher dispenser with about 3 Tablespoons of this gel.
Lemon Soft Scrub: 1 cup of baking soda, 1/4 cup Castile soap, 15 drops lemon essential oil, 1/4 cup water. Stir the ingredients together and dip a brush or sponge in the mixture to clean you sinks and bathtubs.
Lemon Stain Removal: Put lemon juice in a spray bottle and spray stains before adding the clothes to the washing machine.
• Cleaning your house helps you breathe better. Dust and pet dander are powerful asthma triggers, especially in children.
• Cleaning improves your mood. A neat and tidy house can naturally boost endorphins in the brain and increase energy levels. It can provide positive short-term and long-term benefits for mental health.
• You will get more exercise and increase your heart health. The cleaner your house is, the more exercise you will get. Even low-intensity exercise you get with cleaning a house comes with heart-healthy benefits. Just cleaning your house for 30 minutes daily will decrease your risk of heart disease by 24%.
• A clean bedroom will help you get a good night’s sleep. People who make their bed each day are 19% more likely to consistently sleep well. If you sleep on clean sheets, you are 75% more likely to sleep better because you will be more comfortable.
• Cleaning your house can influence a healthy diet. A clean house can help you eat cleaner or at least healthier. A study has shown that individuals placed in a clean, orderly room were more likely to choose healthier snack options than those in a disorderly room.
• A clean house will prevent injuries. About one in four people over the age of 65 will fall each year. A major cause of falls in older adults comes from a hazard in the floor of your house. Last May I tripped over a rug that I had rolled up behind our couch. I fell into the bricks of the fireplace face first. I broke my nose and my eye socket. My doctor said I could have died. So now I am more conscious about tripping hazards in my home. Be sure also to clean up your piles of old newspapers or other things you may have in your floor.
• A clean house can prevent sickness. Spring cleaning gives you an excuse to wash those spots you usually overlook in your daily or weekly cleanups. For instance, small kitchen appliances can be filled with old crumbs and oil splatters and washing machines can harbor mold and bacteria from your dirty laundry. Washing these can get rid of food contamination. You can run vinegar and baking soda through your dishwasher and washing machine to get rid of the germs hiding inside.
I am sure you are ready to tackle all the spring cleaning you want to do. Instead of going full speed, you can take your time. There is no time limit when you must finish your housework. As we get older, sometimes it takes us longer to complete a task. It takes much longer for me to clean my house than in the past, and that is normal. Here are some tips for seniors when doing their spring cleaning:
• Ask your loved ones for help. Cleaning an entire house for anyone can be overwhelming. There is no shame in asking for help.
• Make a spring-cleaning checklist. Make a goal of completing a certain number of tasks daily.
• Begin your cleaning by eliminating clutter. Just eliminating clutter will make a world of difference in your home.
• Reorganize before you clean. The actual cleaning will go by much smoother.
• Clean frequently-occupied spaces regularly. Your spring cleaning will not be so overwhelming.
• When cleaning our cabinets and your refrigerator, be sure to throw away all foods that have expired for your safety.
• To avoid having a tripping hazard, consider using a cordless vacuum. I have two of them and they are wonderful.
• When cleaning windows, use a squeegee to reach high places instead of climbing on a ladder or chair.
• To get the full effect from dusting, don’t forget to dust your ceiling fans, tops of pictures and televisions, light fixtures, baseboards, shelves, tabletops, and electronics. When cleaning the cobwebs from the ceiling, use a dust mop with an extended handle.
• To improve the air in your home, don’t forget to wash curtains, dog beds, blankets, rugs, and towels. Don’t forget to change the air filter in your heating and cooling system. If you have pets or allergies, an electric air purifier might be a good addition to your home.
• If you are not fully mobile, you can still clean off a cluttered shelf or sit on a stool and clean out a junk drawer. The good feeling you will get from completing a task will be worth all the effort.
• When you are spring cleaning, evaluate your safety conditions. You may want to get rid of things in the floor, your furniture might need to be rearranged for your safety. You may need to get rid of a throw rug that you could possible trip over.
Spring cleaning is a great way to keep your home clean. You just may have so much fun that you will want to do it all over again!
We would like to invite you to come join us for some of our exciting activities. Below are a few of them. Please call the center for any questions.
• March 20: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Wellderly Day; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Tech Goes Home 2.0 Advanced Computer Class
• March 21: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Spring Cleaning Bingo; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Tech Goes Home 2.0 Advanced Computer Class
• March 22: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Tech Goes Home 2.0 Advanced Computer Class
• March 23: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Trivia with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Lunch with Starr Regional Medical Center; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Tech Goes Home 2.0 Advanced Computer Class
• March 24: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast Pizza; 10 a.m. - Choose Your Own Activity
