The Boyd House is a part of our homes display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. It is located at 18 W. Madison Avenue about one block from the McMinn County Courthouse. While it may have been a part of a group of homes at one time, today it is closely surrounded by city businesses on a very busy street.
We have three pictures related to the home in our display. Two of them show a 1974 view of the house and property, while the third picture is somewhat older. It shows a stagecoach parked some distance from what appears to be the Boyd House. There are two coachmen holding the reins and a lady exiting the stagecoach. Painted on the stagecoach is “Estes Stables Lines” and on the door it states “U.S. Mail.”
As you drive by the property, you may wonder what kind of history is attached to this home. Travis Haun, a curator for the museum during the years 2002-2009 conducted a study of this home and the Boyd family in 2001. He mentions his own curiosity of this old southern home and what secrets may live within its walls. After the completion of his study, he suggested that there should be a more thorough study of the home and the grounds in great depth to unlock some of the secrets he feels it has. After taking a close look at the construction of the home, Haun believes it to be older than 1854 even though family lore says the home was built by Francis Boyd in 1854.
He describes the home as an Adams-style structure. He states that the time period for that style is 1780-1820 and up to the 1840s for the south. The house has had some remodels over the years and at one time had a large double porch added. The porch was removed at a time when it was decided on a more Victorian look. He describes the home in great detail and includes drawings of the home on the inside and outside.
The history of this home begins with the purchase of the lot from the Commissioners of Athens for a sum of $1,000 in the year 1833 by William H. Cunningham. It was labeled Lot 30 on the original plan of the Town of Athens showing a size of 83’4” x 133’4”. It is presumed that there was most likely a building on the site because of the amount of the purchase price.
Francis Boyd (b. 1799, d. 1857) married Mary B. “Polly” Ward in 1833. They moved to Athens from Grainger County sometime prior to 1840. In Haun’s report, he mentions that he was a merchant who may have lived over his place of business. The 1840 census indicates that he lived in the area of the courthouse square. In 1853, the property deed showed Boyd the new owner of the home paying $400 to the executors of the Cunningham estate. It is presumed that he had made additional time payments prior to taking ownership of the property.
Boyd served as postmaster for the Town of Athens for several years. He was the postmaster when he became the owner of the Cunningham property. He passed away in May of 1857. His obituary gives light to the kind of man he was. It states that during his time of service as postmaster that he was known for “…discharging its duties with more than ordinary fidelity and efficiency. A good citizen and an honest man.” Wm. G. Horton was appointed postmaster to fill the vacancy. An announcement in the local paper advised the public that the office was moved to the building occupied by Wm. G. Horton & Co.
Boyd left property that he still owned in Grainger County to his son, Thomas J. Boyd, and the Athens property to his daughter, Mary Jane Boyd. Polly and other family remained living at the home which stayed in the family for 147 years. The home was sold in the year 2000 and it remains privately owned.
Many of the early homes and businesses in the City of Athens are documented through old photographs currently on display at the museum. There are also several aerial photographs on display that show the change in the city as it grew in the 20th century. Another part of the display is an aerial view of what was once known in the city as Free Hill, an area established in the 1850s by free African-Americans. Some of the buildings that are part of these displays no longer exist, however, they show the continued growth of the city and give a pretty good idea how things were in the earlier days.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents, and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemusem.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
