We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to provide many more meals to seniors who are homebound. We have three routes available. We will need more volunteers to deliver these meals. They will be delivered to those in the Athens area. If you or someone you know could help us, please call Cynthia at 423-781-7632.
Last week I said that my husband and I would be having our granddaughter on Saturday. We had a wonderful time. We even did a couple of the activities that I listed. They were a big hit!
When doing some research about grandparents as caretakers for their grandchildren, I found something interesting. There are many health benefits that you will receive by spending time with grandchildren. I want to share some things I found.
In a recent study, 10,000 grandparents across the county were polled and 61% said that they take care of their grandchildren on a regular basis. 12% said that they were the primary caregiver. Figures show that 937,000 children have received care from a grandparent in the last year. 40% of grandparents live within an hour’s drive of their grandkids, making it very convenient to provide childcare for them.
You may wonder why so many grandparents are taking care of their grandchildren.
For parents, the reduced cost of childcare is a huge benefit. The reassurance that comes from knowing a loving and trusted family member is caring for your children is important.
For children, the biggest advantage of a grandparent taking care of them is that the care is provided by someone who loves them. It is a good possibility that the child will eat healthier and be more active. Several studies have even shown that children who have had a grandparent present in their life have less delinquency and less drug abuse.
There are some things to consider before asking your parent to care for your children. Ask yourself if your parents are physically able for the job. Can they manage a stroller? Are they mentally able to care for your child? Would caring for your child hinder their lifestyle and personal commitments? The last thing you want is to put your parents under any pressure to care for your child.
If you think it would be too much for them, perhaps allow them to care for your child a few days each week and use a child care provider the other days. But if they are up to the challenge, go for it!
Should you pay the grandparents for taking care of your child? It has been reported that 92% of grandparents do not want to be paid for watching their grandkids. This does not mean you should not discuss this. The extra income could be beneficial.
Whether or not a grandparent is paid, they almost always want to be appreciated for what they do. Every day say thank you. Maybe you could provide some services for them. Offer to help clean their house. Help out with the lawn work, or by doing their laundry. Help buy groceries for them and for the food your child will eat. Help with home maintenance. Help them with technology. There are so many ways you can show appreciation for their help other than a monetary payment.
Now for the benefits that you could gain. Most grandparents say that caring for grandchildren is worth it because they get to feel needed again. Recently a well-known actor called his son his own “Fountain of Youth.” He stated that having a kid makes you feel younger and look more youthful. Some of the benefits you may receive when taking care of your grandchild include:
• Decreased risk of Alzheimer’s. Researchers have found that grandparents between the ages of 57 and 68 who were caregivers had a greater cognitive ability than those who were not caregivers. These people have a lower risk of developing dementia later in life.
• Hugging your grandchildren or simply holding their hands can help to strengthen both your immunity and theirs. When people are exposed to more touch, they often have a decrease in inflammatory cells and an increase in white blood cells.
• Being a caregiver for your grandchild can keep you active. I’m sure you haven’t forgotten how energetic a child can be. Try participating with your grandchild in physical activities such as playing ball, gardening, and exercising. The added movement can improve joint mobility and increase your physical energy and strength, and enhance sleep.
• You will have mental benefits also. Grandparents who had physical contact with a child can have increased oxytocin, a brain chemical. This chemical can reduce stress, give a sense of calmness, reduce anxiety and give a greater feeling of relaxation.
• Taking care of grandchildren has been linked with having a longer life of up to five years.
• Caring for a grandchild can encourage you to eat healthier since you will more than likely feed your child healthy foods.
• You have a perfect opportunity to pass on family stories. Most children love to hear stories of when their grandparents were young. Telling stories about the family is a wonderful way to keep family history alive for the present and for future generations.
There are also some important tips for grandparents who care for their grandchildren. You have to make sure you are physically well. Be aware of the 3 P’s:
• Parent Yourself: When you take care of someone else, sometimes you forget to take care of yourself. Remember to see that your needs are taken care of.
• Pause: The moment you have some down time, for instance when the child naps, do something for yourself instead of a household chore.
• Play: The children will never remember all the laundry you did, but they will always remember the day you went down the slide with them or you were in the pool with them. Go out and play with them, don’t just send them out to play.
Just use this wonderful opportunity you have been given. You and your child will be making memories that will last forever.
We have many exciting activities coming in the next few days. Please call for more information about any of these. You are always welcome here.
• July 1: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
• July 4: Closed for Independence Day
• July 5: 9 a.m. — Starr Regional Medical Center Health Checks; 10 a.m. — Breakfast; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Sugar Daddies
• July 6: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Trivia with Cassie
• July 8: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
