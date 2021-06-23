A couple of weeks ago, we talked about seniors taking vacations, how to make it as stress free as possible and how to protect yourself and your belongings.
Another thing you should think about when planning a vacation is how not to get sick. That is very important now with the existence of the COVID-19 virus. You may think that you won’t ever get sick on vacation but some of the places you will come in contact with while vacationing are among the most germ-filled places you will ever be around.
Because no one wants to get sick, the following will give you some information on how to keep from picking up germs that are just waiting to attack you.
As you touch people, surfaces and objects throughout the day, you accumulate germs on your hands. You can infect yourself with these germs by touching your eyes, nose or mouth, or spread them to others.
Although it’s impossible to keep your hands germ-free, washing your hands frequently can help limit the transfer of bacteria, viruses and other microbes.
Most people only wash their hands for an average of six seconds. The proper time should be 20 seconds. You should always wash before:
• Preparing food or eating.
• Treating wounds or caring for a sick person.
• Inserting or removing contacts.
Always wash your hands after:
• Preparing food or eating.
• Using the toilet or changing a diaper.
• Touching an animal, animal food or waste.
• Blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Treating wounds or caring for a sick person.
• Handling garbage.
A good way to stay healthy is to avoid touching some places where the most germs accumulate. The following will inform you about some of the places you will be around on vacation that could be full of germs.
Try to avoid these places the best you can or, if you can’t avoid it, at least step up your hand washing with soap and water and your use of hand sanitizer.
And always travel with disinfectant wipes. Wipe these places to get rid of the germs. I always take some wipes with me and use them on the plane, which usually embarrasses my husband. I just tell him that he should thank me for keeping him healthy!
Hotel Rooms
The average hotel room is filthier than a typical home, school or even a plane. The cleaning staff has a quick turnaround for rooms and rarely do they disinfect items like your ice bucket.
Other places in the hotel room that are contaminated with harmful bacteria include the phone, light switches and pillow cases. But the dirtiest item in your room is the remote control.
It very seldom gets cleaned. The remote control may have the same amount of germs as the toilet seat! Also, be careful touching the bathroom counter, especially the sink.
And most importantly, make sure you check the mattress and comforter before sleeping in the bed. Bed bugs like to hide in the crevices of the mattresses, headboards and box springs. They can even make their way to the comforter.
And just remember that even the most costly hotel chains can’t get rid of all the germs.
Airplanes
Super-tight seating arrangements force people with all types of cough, colds and other illnesses to sit closely together and share air, armrests and all the germs. Even if you wear a mask, you are likely to come in contact with germs that can make you sick by touching.
A mask will help you not breathe in germs but does not help with the germs that you pick up by touch. Studies have found nasty germs such as E. coli, that causes severe diarrhea, to MRSA bacteria in all sorts of places on a plane where they can live for days at a time. Probably the worst place for germs is the tray table.
Flight attendants say that they are only washed about one time each day. In a study in 2007, four out of six trays tested positive for MRSA and noroviruses. Be sure to use your disinfectant wipes on these.
Also, beware of the armrests. Try not to rub your hands on them. If you do, just make sure not to touch your eyes, ears or mouth.
The airplane bathroom is a breeding place for germs. Be careful when touching the door handles, the toilet flush button, sink handles and toilet seat. Just be sure to thoroughly wash your hands when you are finished.
And then there is the blankets. I have seen blankets sealed in plastic but most aren’t. They are placed fresh every morning on the plane, but then just folded and put away the rest of the day. Try to avoid these. Hopefully with COVID, they are stepping up their cleaning process.
Restaurants
Everyone like to eat out, but there are germ-filled places that you need to be aware of. Even though the table is wiped after each guest leaves, they have been found to contain germs such as E. coli and coliform.
Coliform is found in the feces of animals. It has been shown that the table is probably dirtier after the server wipes it with a cloth because the cloth has probably not been cleaned between tables. It is just spreading more germs.
You can put a napkin down where you rest your arms and avoid touching the table with your hands. I was really disappointed to find out about the buffet.
It is suggested to avoid the buffet because so many people touch the serving utensils and they are never washed or replaced until the end of the day. Most buffets are now providing gloves to wear when you are getting your food.
If you don’t see them, just ask for them.
It is very hard to avoid touching the menus, but these are probably the dirtiest thing in a restaurant. One study found out that E. coli can survive on plastic for 24 hours and salmonella can live for 72 hours. Wash your hands after ordering or use hand sanitizer.
Almost everyone has ice in their drink, but be aware that the ice machines are almost never cleaned. If you are like me, you ask for lemons for your tea or water.
You might want to skip this when you realize that one 2007 study found that 70% of the lemon slices had some type of microbial growth. This is because they are cut and handed by numerous people.
I don’t want to discourage you from having fun on your vacation, but I just wanted you to be aware of the germs out there and to encourage you to take precautions to help keep you healthy.
We will begin having indoor hot lunches every day beginning on July 1. We will continue to distribute frozen food boxes every Thursday. You can still sign up for either hot or frozen by calling 423-781-7632.
Below are some other activities you may be interested in:
June 28, 9:30 a.m. — Exercise class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Craft class; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Matter of Balance
June 30, 9:30 a.m. — Exercise class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Matter of Balance
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
