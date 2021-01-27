Seniors, remember to pick up your food boxes on Friday between 10 a.m. and noon. If you are not registered to receive these boxes and are at least 60 years of age, please call the center to get on the list. You do not have to be from McMinn County. You only have to be able to pick the food up each Friday or have someone to pick it up for you.
The McMinn County Health Department is still giving those over 75 the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 423-745-7431 to make an appointment. The Veteran’s Clinic in Athens is also giving the vaccine to veteran’s who are at least 65 or have underlying health problems. If you are a veteran, call 423-746-1410 for more information.
The CDC is recommending that you don’t shop in person at grocery stores and instead order online for pick-up. This is more important than ever because of the new strain from England that has been found in the United States. It is up to 70% more transmissible. If you would like to order online, but do not know where to start, we may be able to help. Call the senior center at 423-781-7632 and we will do what we can to help you get started. Please leave a message if we don’t answer and we will get back to you.
Last week we talked about how to take care of yourself in the winter, especially during snow. The one thing that is important is to be prepared. This time of year, not only do we have to be prepared for snow, but other disasters also. I heard just last night about a tornado that was in Alabama. It is much better to be prepared for any disaster than just hoping something doesn’t happen where you live.
Many people’s experiences teach them that they will not be affected by an emergency or disaster. Actually, many areas of our country are likely to experience a disaster. You may think that disasters happen to others but not where you live. Disasters can happen anywhere and can happen with or without warning. There are steps that you can take so you will be more prepared.
You may ask why should you be prepared? People that are not prepared for a disaster will experience much more stress. Your life could depend on having supplies to help you get through a disaster. During an emergency, many people ask for help from paramedics, police officers, firefighters, nurses, and other community service providers. Because so many people ask for help, first responders take much longer to help than normal. If you are prepared, first responders can help others. Also, if you think about emergencies before they happen, you can make better decisions under stress.
The following are some tips to help you be better prepared in case of an emergency or natural disaster.
The first thing you need to get prepared for an emergency is to be aware. Think about what emergencies can happen in your area and how they could affect you, your family, and your pets. All of us are aware that tornadoes are not uncommon in our community. Other emergencies that might be possible would include floods, landslides, radiation, thunderstorms, sinkholes, blizzards, ice storms, extreme heat or cold, droughts, wildfires, hailstorms, and from what we experienced last week, earthquakes.
Also, follow advice from family members, care providers, officials, and friends. You can also be aware by watching and listening to television, text messages, emails, phone calls, sirens, radio, internet, and social media. Listen for instructions to evacuate or shelter in place. Evacuation means you leave your home and go to a shelter. Shelter in place means you stay inside your home until it is safe to leave.
The next step in getting prepared is to create a plan. Write down important information and phone numbers. These numbers include:
• Family members in and out of your area.
• Work numbers for all your family members.
• Doctors, pharmacies, hospitals, specialists, health department
• Utility companies (gas, electric, water, telephone, and cable)
• Schools
• Insurance companies
The next step is to write down important medical information and your needs:
• Allergies
• Medications
• Supplies
• Medical equipment
• Medical conditions
• Adaptive gear
• Who supplies equipment such as oxygen tanks, etc.
You should include at least three people you trust that could help you in case of an emergency. Be sure these people you trust know your needs so they can be prepared to help you. Write down important information about these people. Include:
• Name
• Phone number
• Email address
• Address
• Cell phone and home phone numbers
Next, you should plan for your pets. Here are some tips:
• Make sure your pet has a name tag or collar. It would be a good idea if your name is engraved on the collar.
• Have emergency supplies for your pet. Supplies may include food, crate, water, bowl, toys, blanket, leash, plastic bags, harness, and paper towels.
• Comfort your pet. They can be frightened, panicked, or disoriented.
• Consider microchipping.
• Recommend registering pets.
• Have a photograph with you and your pet.
• Have a record of your pet’s vaccination and medical information.
• Practice sheltering in place and evacuating with your animals. Load them in the vehicle together for short trips.
The next thing you should do is to prepare an emergency kit for yourself. In the event that you need to evacuate or shelter in place, you may not have time to get all of the items you may need. It is important to have these items in a place that you can get to them quickly. An emergency kit contains items that a family would need to stay safe and comfortable during a disaster. A good place to store your emergency item would be a storage tub. You can purchase these at many discount stores. The following are some essential items that you need to place in your kit:
• Non-perishable food
• Personal hygiene items
• Important documents (make copies of things such as your driver’s license, Social Security card, and health insurance cards)
• Water, clothing, blanket, batteries, flashlight, clothing, whistle, first aid kit, cash and coins, and a radio.
• Medications. Have enough medication for one week if possible in the kit.
• Some other helpful items include jacket, shoes, keys, duct tape, long pants, sleeping bag, can opener, sunblock, socks, paper, soap, towel, undergarments, family photo, pen and pencil, washcloth, toothpaste and toothbrush, hat and mittens, hand sanitizer, and paper towels.
Next, if there is an emergency, you may be asked to evacuate. When you are asked to evacuate, there is a reason. I hear of so many people who refuse to leave their homes during hurricanes and wildfires. The end result is not usually very good. If asked, you should leave as soon as possible. Take your emergency kit and any equipment your use. Have enough supplies for at least seven days. Remember to listen and take directions from your family members, friends, and officials when they ask you to leave. Often a shelter will not have all the resources you may need to stay safe and comfortable. You need to take care of yourself like you would if you were at home. If someone helps you at home, they should come to the shelter with you.
The final thing for you to do to prepare for an emergency is to connect with your community. You should check with your family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors during a disaster. Often, people you know may need your help. You may want to volunteer with a community group such as non-profits, churches, social services, and hospitals. Just because you are not affected by a disaster, it doesn’t mean that others don’t need your help.
Hopefully, you won’t ever need to use the techniques you have learned in case of an emergency. Even though some of the worse disasters may not strike, it is a good chance you will be snowed in for a while or lose electricity from a storm. Being prepared can reduce the fear, anxiety and losses that accompany disasters. Only 39% of people say they are prepared for a disaster. Be one of those. It just might save your life.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
