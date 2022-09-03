For me, it’s the absolute freedom. Conjuring up the carefree abandon of a high school senior on summer break is an elusive end more often than not for a working single mother. But, put me at a music festival and, presto, I’m 17-year-old Lauren dancing barefoot in the rain to Sam Bush.
Since 2019, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of introducing six dear people, including my daughter and her father, to my natural habitat: The music festival. Watching my beloveds ease into the transformative experience is perhaps as soul-filling as the event itself.
One friend joined me in releasing all restraint; danced wildly with not a thought to who might be watching, rested on the blanket, palms and gaze open to the shimmering sky. Most friends ended up barefoot and head-nodding. While their degrees of release varied, each eased into an unbound posture. Shoulders wilt, jaws unclench, toes tickle grass, and the corners of lips curl to the sun.
The power of music is undeniable. It is easy to find scientific data to back my experiential claims. The singular ethos of the music festival dwells in the union of live music and community.
It’s not unlike singing, problem-solving, or worship. I love to sing. I often seek respite at my piano bench, but the comfort I find in solo song falls short of the joy I find singing in harmony with a choir. I love to devise creative solutions. I am also well aware that “my” work is not, in fact, mine alone — my workplace is a collaborative environment that succeeds because employees and volunteers work together toward a common goal. I love to celebrate my good and gracious God. Worship is a quiet and mindful practice for me personally, yet, nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to the palpable energy of praise when a whole congregation — as we say in my tradition — “joins voices with Angels and Archangels and all the company of heaven.”
Sure, the pure delight of a solo sway in the rain is something. Sharing a knowing smile with a stranger and swinging your hips, fingers interlocked with those of your best friend, is something else entirely.
Here in The Friendly City, we are fortunate that these transformative experiences are available to us regularly. We don’t have to travel far or pay hundreds of dollars to share live music with kindred. (Here is where I wink and ask you to check out the exciting lineup in the Athens Area Council for the Arts’ Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season at athens
Friendly City Festivals creates these experiences for us regularly. Sounds of Summer — Athens, Tennessee’s Free Summer Concert Series — continues for two more Saturdays — this Saturday, Sept. 3, and then the series finale after Pumpkintown on Oct. 8.
As someone who programs arts experiences for our community, I understand the cultural gems in our town are often overlooked and taken for granted. The moments I have reflected on relate to experiences at expensive, out-of-town events. However, I have certainly encountered the same magic for free in my own backyard thanks to Meredith Willson and Sounds of Summer, and I know I’m not alone.
This morning, to test a theory, I went scrolling through Sounds of Summer pictures looking for unfamiliar postures in familiar people. And I certainly found them. I spied a businessman I know in the corner of one photo, his lips spread in a broad, open-mouthed smile. There was a teacher, too, captured on stage, tambourine-in-hand. A favorite SoS picture of mine features a local government official dancing with bare feet kicking high in the air.
If you are in need of a release or searching for inspiration — or if you simply want to have a good time — I invite you to join your friends and neighbors at Market Park Pavilion Saturday at 7 p.m.
Let the music move you, take a minute to frame your surroundings, and there you’ll have a picture of your community.
Lauren Brown is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athensartscouncil.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.