Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced the fall 2021 production of “Clue: On Stage” with a run of seven performances from Nov. 26 through Dec. 5. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees take place at 2 p.m.
Based on the 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue: On Stage” is a comedy murder mystery.
According to a news release, “The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.”
The leadership team is comprised of ACT veterans: Autumn Lowry is the director, J. Brad McKenzie is producer, and Bobby Bee is stage action choreographer. Dustie Morrison makes her ACT debut as stage manager.
Wadsworth, the butler, played by Jason Carusillo, last seen as Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol,” and Yvette, played by Katie Sumner, last seen in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” host the dinner party of Miss Scarlett (Traci McKenzie), and Mrs. Peacock (Cynthia Webb McCowan), Mrs. White (Kelly Borwick), Colonel Mustard (Rick Parker), Professor Plum (Matt Coe), Mr. Green (Colby Pilkey), Mr. Boddy (Jedi Gabel), and The Cook (Jessica Jacobs). ACT welcomes Jimmy Jacobs and Zyan Kirkland making their debut performances as ensemble members.
Tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $15 and are available over the phone with card payment, in person at The Arts Center or online at athen
The news release also stated: “As AACA returns to presenting live events after a period of suspended programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority is the safety and security of our audiences, performing artists, crew, and staff. We ask everyone to make choices that contribute to public safety so we can remain open and present live programs and events to support our mission. To provide as safe an environment as feasible, effective immediately and until otherwise amended, all events whether public or private will be subject to COVID-19 protocols approved by the AACA board of directors. These protocols require all audience members, performers, and crew to wear masks at The Arts Center and other safety procedures, including designating certain performances that will require proof of vaccination to attend. AACA advises the public to read its full COVID-19 protocol before purchasing tickets to a performance.”
This information is available at www.athensartscouncil.org/covid-protocols/
The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call The Arts Center at 423-745-8781, follow The Arts Center on Facebook, or visit athensartscouncil.org
“Clue: On Stage” is sponsored by Mayfield Dairy Farm. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as do National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
