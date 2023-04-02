National Poetry Month was founded in 1996 to encourage the reading of poems, assist teachers in bringing poetry into their classrooms, and encourage support for poets and poetry. E.G. Fisher Public Library is hosting events throughout April to allow poetry lovers of all ages to celebrate.
• Countywide Poetry Contest - Deadline to submit poems, Saturday, April 22
Children and teens, grade 3 to college undergraduates, are invited to submit one piece of poetry to the library. Poems are currently being accepted and can be any form including free verse and should be limited to no more than 20 stanzas. The poets of the top poems from each age group will be invited to read their work at a public reception and will be featured on the library's website. Poems can be submitted through participating Athens City and McMinn County schools, brought to the library, or emailed to programming@fisherlibrary.org
• Poetry Reading in Celebration of National Poetry Month with Alice Friman and Patricia Waters - Friday, April 14, 3:30 p.m.
Join Alice Friman and Patricia Waters for a public reading of their poetry.
Friman is a Jewish-American poet originally from New York, and now living in Milledgeville, Ga.
Friman wrote: “I did not set out to write poetry; to choose a life dedicated to the lonely struggle of stringing words together. In a society of click-on instant gratification where we’re bombarded by messages promising paradise if we buy a certain brand of toilet paper, such word stringing is negated. But what was my choice? I wished to live deeply, not just on the surface of things.”
Friman’s seventh full-length book "Blood Weather" was published by LSU Press in 2019, and before that, "The View from Saturn" (LSU 2014); "Vinculum" (LSU) won the 2012 Georgia Author of the Year Award in Poetry. She is a recipient of two Pushcart Prizes and is included in the Best American Poetry series.
Waters, born and reared in Nashville, has two books of poetry, both published by Anhinga Press: "The Ordinary Sublime" (2006) and "Fallen Attitudes" (2014). She used to teach. She writes letters, makes books and makes mail art. Her last long work to come out was in the Flannery O’Connor Review in 2019. Her poems are coming out this spring in several journals, including Poetry East. Having a history of collaboration with visual artists [Cy Twombly], she has an essay in "Gemalte Tiere," recently published by Schirmer/Mosel in Munich. It’s about a painting of a guinea pig, which is neither a pig nor from Guinea.
• Adult Book Club - Saturday, April 29, 2:30 p.m.
This month’s discussion book is "Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman. Call the library to see if any copies are available for checkout.
• Poetry Contest Reading and Reception - Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m.
The winners of the fourth annual E.G. Fisher Public Library Poetry Contest will have an opportunity to read their winning poem to the public. The top three poems in each age group will be read and posted in the library. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 423-745-7782 or visit www.fisherlibrary.org
