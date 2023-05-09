This week is National Pet Week.
In 1981, National Pet Week was created by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Its purpose was to foster responsible pet ownership, recognize the human-animal bond, and increase public awareness of the value of pet ownership. And that is the purpose of this article, to tell others just how wonderful pet ownership is and what benefits you will receive.
One positive thing that came from the COVID pandemic is that many pets from shelters were adopted. People have realized just how rewarding having a pet is — a companion that will become your best friend. Unfortunately, the number of pet adoptions is declining.
I have talked many times about supporting the McMinn Regional Humane Society and how important it is to adopt instead of shop. We have five pets at home that have come from the shelter — four cats and one dog. They are the best pets I could ask for.
Many times, shelters will run adoption events and will cut the cost of adopting. Some of our cats were only $10 to adopt. Whatever they charge, it is a good deal, especially since they are already spayed or neutered and have received their shots. Some shelters will even chip them at no extra cost. The McMinn Regional Humane Society’s phone number is 423-744-9548. Call to find out the hours they are open.
Nothing compares to the joy of coming home to a loyal companion. The unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. We are going to look at just exactly what having a pet can do for you.
An estimated 68% of U.S. households have a pet. 84.9 million homes have pets. That averages out to one-third of American households that have a pet. 61.7% of households in Tennessee have pets. 47% have dogs and 30.9% have cats.
There is no question what it means to a pet to be adopted, but you may be surprised at just how it will benefit you as a pet owner. Below are some ways your life will improve from owning a pet.
• Having a pet can produce a chemical chain reaction in your brain that helps to lower levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, and increase the production of the feel-good hormone, serotonin.
• They help your heart. Not only do pets melt your heart with their sweet faces, but they apparently also keep your heart in good shape. Studies have shown that owning a pet is correlated with both a reduced heart disease risk and increased survival among heart disease patients.
• They keep you happy. Any pet owner can attest to the fact that nothing is quite as comforting as cuddling up with a furry friend. A study from Ohio State University has shown that simply owning a cat or dog was enough to help reduce the risk of becoming depressed or feeling lonely.
• They can lower cholesterol levels. Owning a pet has been shown to be one of the many ways you can lower your cholesterol levels.
• Pets can help reduce your medications. According to another study, pet owners were less likely than their pet-free counterparts to be on medications for things like heart problems and sleeping troubles.
• An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but if you’re not a fan of the fruit, you could always just get a dog or cat. Simply owning a pet can reduce your number of doctor visits by about 15%.
• They can help you overcome addictions. After getting clean and sober, many former addicts end up relapsing due to stress and sadness. But according to the experts, this is less likely to happen with a pet around, as a furry friend serves as much-needed social support during a difficult time.
• They can help prevent you from putting on pounds. Among adults 60 years of age or more, walking is the most common form of leisure-time physical activity. It has been proven that a senior will walk more if they have a dog to walk. There are walking trails in our community where you can walk your dog. Walking your pet will also offer a means to socialize with other pet owners. Walking with a dog can also help improve your balance, which can result in fewer falls as well as improving your bone density.
• They can lower your blood pressure. Many studies have shown that pet ownership is a good way to help get that blood pressure under control.
• They can even help you quit smoking. Many people consider their animals a part of the family. Most pet owners are concerned about the harm that tobacco smoke can do to their pet. More than 28% of pet owners reported that they were going to try to quit smoking.
• Cats can help heal infections and injuries. Studies have found that the cat’s vibration frequency is high enough to help heal everything from muscle injuries to swelling.
• Pets can help your skin from aging. Having a pet is the ultimate way to fight back against the aging process. Your animal is going to force you to get outside, and studies have shown that sufficient amounts of vitamin D, which you receive from the sun, can help reduce wrinkles and even keep the mind sharp.
• Pets are a natural pain reliever. There is a reason that service dogs are a frequent visitor to hospitals. Studies have found that patients who received animal-assisted therapy requested less pain medication.
• Pets help you live longer. Pet owners get extra time to enjoy the licks and belly rubs. A study published in Scientific Reports analyzed more than 3.4 million people and found that dog owners who lived alone had a 33% reduced risk of death compared to those without a pet dog.
• A pet offers companionship. They stay connected to us no matter how bad we feel or behave. They are right beside us every step of the way, every minute of the day. There will be times you may feel ignored. Our pets offer unconditional love. Companionship is especially important after the loss of a spouse.
• Dogs are great for making love connections. A dog is a natural conversation starter. This helps to ease people out of social isolation or shyness. This may become a continuing connection with the opposite sex.
• Pets bring us a sense of security. Dogs will bark and let us know if something is wrong. There have been many stories about a cat or dog alerting their owner in case of a fire in the house.
• Pets help you stay in the moment. As humans, we spend considerable time feeling regret for something in our past or feeling anxious about the future. Our pets help us to stay in the present — to live for today. Our animal companions experience each moment as it arrives with enthusiasm and joy, and so can we if we follow their lead.
• Pets bring joy and laughter. After all, isn’t laughter the best medicine?
• They can help those with PTSD. Veteran studies have shown that veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder had significantly lower levels of PTSD symptoms if they were a pet owner.
• They can protect children against allergies. Research has shown that children who live in homes with pets had higher levels of microbes associated with a reduced risk of allergic disease.
• Dogs can provide a source of positive, nonverbal communication for Alzheimer’s patients. They have shown to decrease aggressive behavior. The patients also suffer less stress and fewer anxious outbursts if there is a dog or cat in the home.
Maybe you are not able to take care of a pet because of some situation. Some apartment complexes do not allow pets. This doesn’t mean that you can’t receive joy from a pet. Our Humane Society here has a wonderful volunteer program. They need people to do a variety of jobs. They welcome people who only want to come and pet the kitties or walk the dogs. The Spay and Neuter Clinic, operated by the Humane Society, needs volunteers also. Call the shelter at 423-744-9548 or the Spay and Neuter Clinic at 423-649-0370. You can also apply online to be a volunteer at their website, mrhumane.org
If you are a senior and do not have a pet, please consider what a difference a pet will make in your life. Not only will they be beneficial to you, but you may just be saving their life by adopting and giving them a good home.
One of our seniors, Richard Watson, specializes in pet drawings. Richard can use a picture of your pet and do a colored pencil drawing that is so lifelike and very reasonable. He has done 10 pet pictures just of my pets. These pictures make wonderful gifts. I have also given pet pictures to many of our family members. If you are interested, call the center and we will put you in touch with Richard.
Our senior center has a wide variety of activities each week. We would welcome you to take advantage of any of these. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 for more information.
• May 11: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Gentiva Hospice; 11 a.m. — DIY Infused Vinegar and Oil with Herbs
• May 12: 10 a.m. — Egg Races; 11 a.m. — Egg Salad Brunch Celebrating National Egg Month
• May 15: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. — Acrylic Painting with Mike Ivey
• May 16: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Poker Walk; 11 a.m. — A Tall Glass of Water Program
• May 17: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Trivia with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Pom-Pom Exercise
• May 18: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Pet Bingo; 11 a.m. — Gift Bow Craft Class
