I heard something on the news a few days ago that said that cases of the flu are expected to be worse this year. That is very concerning, especially with COVID still hanging around.
Older adults are more likely to have problems from the flu. It often leads to a hospital stay and sometimes can be fatal. It is estimated by the CDC that between 71% and 85% of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people over the age of 65 and between 54% and 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations have occurred among people in that age group. This is why influenza can often be very serious for older adults.
The best way of not becoming sick with the flu is to follow some simple steps. The number one way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination. In the past, many people would contract the flu even with a vaccine. Each year, the vaccine is updated to keep up with the changing viruses. The vaccines protect against certain strains that research predicts will be common during the upcoming season. This year, the vaccine includes protection from several different strains and so far has proven to be very effective.
There is a special flu vaccine designed for those over 65. Be sure to ask your doctor which vaccine he recommends. It is important to remember that you cannot become sick with the flu from receiving a flu shot. The vaccines contain dead viruses. If you come down with the flu after a vaccine, you were probably exposed before you had the vaccine or during the two weeks that the flu vaccine takes before being effective. Often a senior with the flu can also come down with pneumonia. This is why it is very important to also be vaccinated against pneumonia.
Another way to avoid getting the flu is to practice good health habits. The following just might help you to stay healthy. The following practices can also help prevent you from being infected with COVID.
• Wash your hands often. Use soap and water (cold or warm). Lather your hands with the soap; wash for at least 20 seconds. If you don’t have a way to time your hand washing, sing the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice. Be sure to wash the back of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Rinse your hands and dry with a clean towel or air dry.
• Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Or if a tissue is not available, cough and sneeze into your elbow. Never cough or sneeze into your hand. You would be spreading your germs to anything you touch.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick. It is possible to have the flu virus without having any symptoms. You can be spreading the flu germ not even knowing it. So, if you are exposed to the flu, be cautious about close contact with others. And if you do have flu symptoms, you can be contagious one day before your symptoms show and five to seven days after becoming sick.
• Boost your immunity by getting plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
Some people will still get the flu no matter how careful they were trying to prevent it. There are antiviral drugs that can be used to treat the flu that can make the illness milder and shorter. They are best if started within two days of getting sick. Because it is so important to get these antiviral drugs as quickly as possible, you should see your doctor if you have flu symptoms. These include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue, and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting. The doctor will test you for flu and prescribe the antiviral medications if you test positive. Sometimes doctors will prescribe the antiviral medications to people to prevent the flu for those that are high risk during a flu outbreak. It may be a good time now to check with your doctor about this.
If you are a senior that becomes ill with the flu, it is very important to take care of yourself. Here are a few ways to help with your flu symptoms:
• Get plenty of rest. Be a couch potato. Listen to your body. If it is telling you not to exercise, don’t. Don’t press on with daily chores.
• Drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. Sport drinks can help you to keep your electrolytes at a good level.
• You may not feel like eating, but it is important to eat regularly to keep up your strength.
• Stay home! Don’t go out unless it is to get medical treatment. Wait 24 hours after your fever goes away without fever-reducing medications before you leave your house.
• A bowl of hot soup can relieve nasal congestion.
• Gargle with warm salt water to soothe a sore throat.
• Avoid alcohol.
• Do not smoke.
• To bring down a fever, place a cool damp washcloth on your forehead or take a cool bath.
• You can take over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen to bring down a fever and to relieve body aches.
• Decongestants can relieve a stuffy nose. Avoid these if you have high blood pressure.
• Use a humidifier. Keeping the air moist helps ease nasal congestion and sore throat pain. You can take a steamy shower once each day that will help.
• Cough drops, throat lozenges, and hard candy can be effective at easing a cough or sore throat.
• Try using a neti pot. You use a saline solution that you pour into one nostril at a time that will clean out your nasal passages and maybe prevent a sinus infection.
• Line up a caregiver. It is very important not to overdo it. They can help with medications and make sure you have enough to drink and eat.
Do as much as you can to prevent getting the flu this season. But if you do end up with the flu, take care of yourself so that your illness will not become severe. Hopefully your precautions and treatments will help you from having serious complications.
We would like to thank Walgreens in Etowah for conducting our flu vaccine clinic last month. We are glad that so many of our seniors are vaccinated against the flu.
On Nov. 22 from noon until 2 p.m., Walgreens of Etowah will be giving the Moderna booster shots here at the center. You are eligible if you are at least 65 years of age or have underlying medical conditions and are at least 18 years of age. Anyone who is at least 18 and works in a high-risk setting can receive the booster also. You can get your booster six months after your last COVID shot. You can take the Moderna if you had the Moderna or Pfizer shots. If you had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to only wait two months after your last shot.
If you haven’t had your flu vaccine yet, Starr Regional Medical Center will give free flu vaccinations at the McMinn Senior Activity Center on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. They will also be at Cora Veal Senior Center in Madisonville on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The shots are free, but they would appreciate any donations that will go to the Friendly Fellows Club.
The McMinn Health Department is now giving free flu vaccines at the Athens location. You will need to call 423-745-7431 to make an appointment.
At the Etowah Senior Center, we would welcome everyone who is 50 and older. Each day we have a wide assortment of activities. Call the center at 423-781-7632 for more information or to request a calendar of events or for more information.
• Nov. 22: Noon to 2 p.m. — Moderna Booster Shots
• Nov. 12: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• Nov. 15: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• Nov. 16: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Women at the Well; 11:30 a.m. — Bible Study with Les Coomer
• Nov. 17: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Games; 11:30 a.m. — What’s New
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.