We are currently having arthritis exercises classes at the center conducted by Sarah Kite of the UT Extension Agency. The remaining dates are Oct. 20, 25, and 27 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. You are all welcome to come join us for these classes. There is no fee for the classes.
Our local agents serve the people of McMinn County with educational programs in the areas of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences, Community Resource Development and 4-H. They are an outreach branch of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.
The UT Extension Agency has partnered with the Arthritis Foundation to expand the availability of educational programs to residents in Tennessee. Instructors with the agency have been certified in the Arthritis Foundation programs.
Sarah has instructed the arthritis exercise class for several years and is trained through AEA. She says that one of the good things about these exercises is that you can do them anytime, anywhere. She personally does these exercises regularly. She wants everyone to know these exercises work!
There are 1.5 million adults in Tennessee that have some form of arthritis. That boils down to 1 in 3 adults. Arthritis has been portrayed as an old person’s disease, but in fact 45% of Tennesseans diagnosed with arthritis are under 55 years of age. Arthritis cannot be cured but it can be controlled. Learning how to manage our arthritis can help decrease pain, improve physical activity, reduce doctor visits, and decrease stiffness.
One of the most efficient ways to manage arthritis is exercise. Exercise is crucial for people with arthritis. It increases flexibility and strength, reduces joint pain, and helps combat fatigue.
Arthritis exercise can help:
• Strengthen the muscles around your joints
• Help you maintain bone strength
• Give you more energy to get through the day
• Make it easier to get a good night’s sleep
• Help you control your weight
• Enhance your quality of life
• Improve your balance
You might be saying that you feel too bad or stiff to exercise. You don’t have to run a marathon to help reduce arthritis symptoms. Even moderate exercise can ease your pain and help you maintain a healthy weight. When arthritis threatens to immobilize you, exercise keeps you moving.
If you are like me, you may be telling yourself some reasons not to come exercise. I am going to let you in on a few excuses that people use:
• I have too much pain. Some pain and discomfort is typical when you first start to move, but after a few minutes you will usually feel better. Something that may help is to take an anti-inflammatory (NSAID) or use a hot pack or pain-relieving cream before you exercise.
• I’m just too tired to exercise. Once you get started you will probably feel like finishing. Though it seems counterproductive, exercise relieves fatigue. Physical activity increases circulation throughout the body which triggers the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins which can make you feel more alert and invigorated.
• I don’t have time. The exercises only last one hour. Make a schedule so that you will have all your other obligations completed so you will not have to worry about anything else you need to do. Be sure to add the exercise classes to your schedule.
• Exercise is boring. Look for a buddy to bring with you. It is always easier to exercise when others are counting on you. If you come by yourself, there will be plenty of smiling faces here to exercise along with.
• Exercise classes cost too much. Not this one! There is never a charge for any of our programs here at our center. We will even provide bottles of water for you.
• It’s been so long since I’ve exercised, I don’t know where to begin. Sarah will treat all of us as we were beginners. In fact, many will be. The exercises progress slowly so you will not have to worry about something being too strenuous for you to start off.
Now you know how beneficial exercise is for those with arthritis. There are even more things you can do to relieve some of your arthritis pain. We are not stating that all these remedies will work like the arthritis exercises. However, these are healthy suggestions and can certainly do us no harm. Please look these tips over and if you see something that you think might aid in your relief from arthritis, then by all means try it and see.
• Eat inflammation-fighting foods. Do away with the processed food, fast food, and junk food. Foods to eat include fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish, olive oil, nuts, garlic, onions, and herbs.
• Aromatherapy. Pleasant smells like lavender can alter the perception of pain according to Japanese studies. Lavender reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can make you feel relaxed and less aware of pain. Other spices that may help include rosemary, marjoram, and peppermint. You can purchase essential oils and put a few drops on a cotton ball and sniff or put about a teaspoon of these dried herbs in a quarter cup of vegetable oil and take a whiff frequently.
• Wash dishes by hand. I would have to really want some relief for this one. But believe it or not, this can relieve arthritis pain in the hands. Dipping your hands in hot water can help relax muscles and joints and relieve stiffness. The exercise also helps keep your hands and fingers mobile.
• Make your own capsaicin cream. Capsaicin is what causes peppers to have heat. The cream reduces levels of a compound called substance P, which transmits pain signals to the brain. You can make our own capsaicin cream because it is rather expensive to buy it. Start by mixing a few dashes of ground cayenne with 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil. Apply it with gauze to unbroken skin at the painful joints several times a day while wearing gloves. Just keep it away from the mouth, nose, and eyes. Another recipe uses beeswax to make the consistency more like a salve and easier to apply. Use one cup of oil to 1/4 cup of grated beeswax. (You can repurpose beeswax candles that you may have). Add 3 tablespoons of cayenne pepper. Heat in a double boiler until wax is melted. Pour into a container and let it cool. You can add more or less beeswax to change the consistency. Studies have shown that 80% of arthritis sufferers see improvement in as little as two weeks so be sure to give this ample time to see relief.
• Cold-Hot Treatment. These are two of the simplest, least expensive and most effective methods of pain relief. Heat treatments, such as heating pads or warm baths, enhance circulation delivering nutrients to joints and muscles which can relieve pain. It is good for getting your body limber and ready for exercise or activity. Cold is best for acute pain. It restricts blood vessels, slowing circulation and reducing swelling. It also numbs nerve endings, dulling pain. You can use ice packs that you purchase and keep in the freezer or use one that you add ice to. You can also use a frozen bag of vegetables. You can also make your own reusable ice pack. Mix a cup of rubbing alcohol with two cups of water and freeze in a Ziplock bag. It is recommended that you do not use cold or hot treatment over 20 minutes at a time. A new gadget that I have is an ice roller. It is used to target a specific area. You keep it in the freezer and then roll your painful area when needed.
• Go for a swim. Swimming has long been a recommended exercise for people with arthritis. The weightlessness from the water reduces impact on your joints. Our local YMCA in Athens has swimming programs for older adults. Call them for more information at 423-745-4904.
• Sip 4 cups of green tea daily. Research has found that the tea’s polyphenol antioxidants were anti-inflammatory, improved arthritis-related immune responses, and significantly reduced cartilage damage.
• Sprinkle in some turmeric. This yellow spice contains a powerful compound called curcumin, which inhibits enzymes and proteins that promote inflammation. Studies have shown that turmeric specifically reduces pain and swelling in arthritis patients. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon on rice or vegetables daily. You can also find turmeric tea bags.
• Get enough vitamin C. Vitamin C not only helps produce collagen, a major component of joints, but sweeps the body of destructive free radicals, which are harmful to joints. Spread out your intake of vitamin C since your body does not store it. Sip citrus drinks or eat food high in vitamin C such as strawberries, melon, broccoli, and sweet peppers.
• Load up on omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are excellent at relieving inflammation and soothing joints. Salmon and tuna are among the best dietary sources. Also, always cook with canola oil and not corn oil. Canola oil contains omega-3s while corn oil contains omega-6 fatty acids which can actually make inflammation and arthritis pain worse.
• Switch to spicy foods when arthritis flairs up. Spices such as cayenne pepper, ginger, and turmeric contain compounds that reduce swelling and block a brain chemical that transmits pain signals. This would be a great excuse for eating Mexican, Indian, or Thai tonight!
• Soak up some sun. Many people with arthritis are deficient in vitamin D, which appears to play a role in production of collagen in joints. Studies find that getting more vitamin D may protect joints from arthritis damage. To boost your vitamin D, get in the sun for 10-15 minutes 2-3 times each week. Dairy products are also a good source of vitamin D.
Some of the things mentioned above such as turmeric, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, omega 3 fatty acids, and even green tea can be found in supplements. Be sure to talk with your doctor before starting any supplement to make sure it will not react with any medication you may be taking.
We have other exciting activities planned. Don’t sit at home with nothing to do! Come join us for some of these fun events. Check out our Facebook page to keep up with what is happening. Just search for Etowah Area Senior Center.
• Oct. 20: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
• Oct. 21: 9:30 a.m. — Breakfast, Self-guided Activities
• Oct. 24: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Trivia and Caramel Apples with Hospice of Chattanooga
• Oct. 25: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Celebrating Apple Month; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
• Oct. 26: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11 a.m. — Cloth Wreaths
• Oct. 27: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Lunch Compliments of Starr Regional Medical Center; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
