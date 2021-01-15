Several marbles of various sizes are part of our vintage toy collection at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The larger marbles are a collection of light and dark brown river stones and are called “shooters.” They originate from the Hiwassee River. They are part of a group that include some regular-sized manufactured marbles that are glass with infused coloring that earn them the name “cat’s eyes.”
One might think about marbles as a game of days of past remembering times when a child competed with friends on the playground at school.
It seemed like everyone had a sack full of marbles and there would be several small contests around the playground. The game of marbles is the oldest known children’s game and is still enjoyed very much by children. Marbles are also very popular among collectors.
Marbles have a long history that goes beyond the Romans to a date unknown.
The first mass produced clay marbles in the United States were in Akron, Ohio in the 1890s by S.C. Dyke. Glass marbles were also produced in Akron by James Harvey Leighton using a glass blower and a molding device called marble scissors. The first machine-made glass marbles were by Martin Frederick Christensen. He patented the machine and produced the marbles through his company M.F. Christensen & Son Company until 1917. After that, production of the marbles moved to Akro Agate in Clarksburg, Virginia.
Two American-based marble manufacturers that currently exist are Jabo Vitro in Reno, Ohio, and Marble King in Paden City, West Virginia.
The majority of marbles today are made in Mexico.
Wikipedia says that today marbles are either found to be handmade or machine made. Materials used can include clay, stone, pottery, porcelain and ceramic. It is not unusual to do what Garn and Clyde Hayes from Polk County did in 1922.
They collected and made the stone marbles that we have.
As they walked along the Hiwassee River, they probably inspected each one to be sure that they could mold the stones into good shooters. According to a family history account in our files, they used a rasp — a tool used to shoe horses — a grinding stone and sandpaper to shave and mold the rocks.
While most kids simply enjoyed the pleasures of the game, others like the competition so much that they take it further by practicing faithfully to develop the skills needed to become a champion at the sport. Instead of spending time using their thumbs to operate video games, they are training their thumbs to fire a shooter marble with precision.
In 1922, the National Marble Tournament was established in Wildwood, New Jersey, and it still exists today.
Growth was rapid and by the 1930s, news accounts boasted that some 60 cities across the country participated by sending their top winner and a runner up to the tournament. It was open to all girls and boys ages seven to 14.
The tournament takes place during the third week of June each year. The top winner brings home a scholarship for college. News accounts can be found in Knoxville and Chattanooga newspapers announcing area competitions. The local contest determines who will go to the national tournament in New Jersey.
Today, contests still exist across Tennessee, but not to the magnitude of years past.
The National Marble Tournament Facebook page suggest that they are still going strong. They held the 2020 tournament virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it only the second time the live event was canceled. The first time was during World War II.
The site gives updates of upcoming events and news. The tournament’s website is a good resource for the tournament rules that need to be followed in order to be accepted as a contestant.
Playing the game entails using a shooter that measures no more than 3/4 of an inch and no less than 1/2 of an inch in diameter.
There are 13 target marbles of the same size usually manufactured of glass and measuring 5/8 of an inch in diameter. The object of the game is to knock seven of your opponents marbles out of a 10-foot diameter ring.
Your stance is the way you decide to shoot either by standing or kneeling and holding the shooter correctly in your hand so it can be fired with your thumb. One young boy interviewed in a video linked to the Facebook page explains that the right amount of spin is needed on the shooter.
It’s about power and backspin, he says.
However, winning the game is more about mind strategy; it takes a lot of thought and practice.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a private, nonprofit organization housing more than 10,000 artifacts in 30 permanent exhibits that represent the culture and history of Southeast Tennessee from the 1700s to 1940s. The Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
The Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, or to make a donation, contact the Museum at 745-0329 or visit www.livingheritagemseum.com
Visit our Facebook page at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum to keep informed through our postings.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee.
Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 to adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
