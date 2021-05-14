I decided how I was going to start this article yesterday and let’s just say: I should have written it down then. Now, writing up against a deadline, I’m left with the fragment of an idea and a lyric for which I can recall neither the melody nor the song. “Something, something … the world we want to live in … something, something … la la la.”
Enter Google. Turns out we — collective humanity, I mean — think, dream, and write a lot about “the world we want to live in.” A few strokes on my keyboard returned a dozen songs that could well have been the source of my fledgling inspiration, a number of mission statements for organizations, a list of world rankings on quality of life, and quite the inventory of inspirational quotes on panoramic backgrounds, in ornate chalk lettering, adorning coffee mugs, and on designer tees.
I don’t suppose anyone could look back in assessment of the last 14 months and, generally speaking, say with honesty this is the world she wants to live in. I’ve no need to cite the challenges, dangers, and noise that have wreaked havoc on our nation, world, and lives.
Individual experiences over the last year have no doubt been singular. I know my personal challenges are different than yours, which are different from the suffering of your neighbors and mine. A common thread, though, it seems, is rumination on the changes required to make this earth the world “I want to live in.”
A significant element of my personal prayer practice is speaking gratitude. One thing I am immensely grateful for, particularly this year, is that my job allows me the opportunity to spend my days with people who are actively working to create the world they want to live in. Two weeks ago, Main Street Athens and Athens Area Council for the Arts collaborated to host the first Fifth Friday Street Fair. There’s a nice flyer that articulates several noble program goals regarding cross-sector collaboration, arts and cultural opportunities, and economic vitality. These goals are worthy and important, and I believe we’re achieving them. As I stood in the middle of North White Street watching my six-year-old stir up a dance party, however, I couldn’t help but reflect that the essence of the work we’re doing is simple. Maybe that Friday night was less a street fair and more a model of the world we want to live in.
Many of my high school peers have left home and made lives elsewhere. And many of those former Athenians still come home for Pumpkintown. The nostalgia my generation has for the hometown festival ideal is strong and I felt it surging as I watched my little sprite attempting to pull a reluctant, unnamed sound engineer into an enthusiastic arabesque.
It wasn’t until I returned home and became involved in groups that make events like Pumpkintown happen that I realized what a logistical undertaking it is to pull off these things. It’s not easy work and there are moments when volunteer leaders question why they’re putting in the effort. Yet these moments are surely fleeting because they all know exactly why they work so hard.
Yesterday, I had a conversation along these lines with my friend Meredith Willson. The arts council has partnered with Friendly City Festivals — an arm of Meredith’s organization Willsonthropic, Inc. — to present the 2021 Sounds of Summer, so we were talking festivals. I had quipped that I may try to get a job with AC Entertainment because I like concert planning so much, which led to an interchange on our mutual fondness for the crazy work of event production.
I could hear Meredith smile on the other end of the line as she sighed and said “It’s just a thing with some people. I guess it’s just kinda in your blood.”
She didn’t say what “it” was, but I knew. “It” is a deep desire — a calling even — to create experiences for people that help shape the kind of world we want to live in, if even just for a day.
Our next opportunity to embrace that festival feeling is approaching. On Saturday, June 5, National MooFest is happening downtown. I’m particularly excited about the three stages of live entertainment leading up to the kickoff of Sounds of Summer. I know my tiny dancer will be all about that, as well, and even more ecstatic when I take her to AG Avenue — because, right now, “the world she wants to live in” is a farm life.
Whether you’d rather dance in the street, eat some pancakes flipped by your banker, or learn more about agriculture, MooFest offers something for you.
I’ll be there Saturday smiling at everyone I see and probably wrapping my arms around some of you because my favorite part of a festival is the free fellowship.
When strangers smile in greeting and grown men twirl around the street at the behest of a kindergartener, that’s when I feel like I’m dwelling in the world in which I want to live.
For more information on National MooFest and the many activities that day, follow National MooFest — Athens, TN on Facebook or visit willsonthropic.org
Lauren Shepherd is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athensartscouncil.org
