A nurse’s uniform complete with the cap stands out as part of a display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The display honors Professor W.E. Nash and his wife, Willa “Willie” Pearson, for their life-long legacy of leadership through education and service in the Athens community. Both are of African American heritage; he a successful educator and community leader and she a dedicated nurse and teacher.
One thing that catches the eye is that bright white uniform adorned with a name tag, Willie Nash, R.N., and lapel pins of all the achievements she earned. White is the color chosen by the women suffragists to display purity and virtue. The choice of white for a nursing uniform reflects the “heart of purity” and cleanliness and is believed to convey a feeling of “peace among patients” according to an article on the history of nursing uniforms found on www.amer
The history of the uniform starts with Florence Nightingale who insisted on a standardized uniform for nurses during the Crimean War. The designed uniform was a full-length dress having long sleeves and covered by an apron. The uniform was designed to protect nurses from “fever” according to the history article. The cap was purposed for sanitary reasons, holding the hair in place. Gloves and masks did not get added for many years later.
In the 20th Century, the cap was found to be more of a nuisance than a benefit as it would fall off frequently. It became a statement piece used in ceremonies where achievement awards were issued to nurses during induction into the profession. The cap carried a meaning of dignity, dedication and pride. During World War II, the uniform had several style changes, but mainly the sleeves shortened and the hemline rose to the knee. This was done due to material shortages caused by the war.
Willa was a pioneer forging through doors of opportunity in a tumultuous time of civil rights movements, especially for women, and a time when nurses were in great demand. She had a lifelong desire to become a nurse and, through her dedication and commitment, she succeeded. She had already graduated from Knoxville College in 1919 and became the first black woman nurse at Knoxville General Hospital by the time Harry T. Burn cast his vote that ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. She didn’t stop once reaching her goal. Instead, she helped open doors for many others, often digging into her own finances.
For Willa, it all began when she was a child. She would tend to her injured friends and play that her dolls were sick in her desire to help the needy, according to an article in The Daily Post-Athenian featured on the Lifestyle Page on April 23, 1976. She explained in that article that nursing was her lifelong desire.
She was born in Marianna, Arkansas, in 1892. Sadly, both of her parents died and she was sent to live with relatives in Mississippi. When she was old enough, she began working in Meridian, Mississippi, for a black doctor who encouraged her to seek education and training in the nursing field. She entered a nursing program at Knoxville College through the Eliza B. Wallace Memorial Hospital. After graduation, she worked at Knoxville General Hospital, being the first black nurse there, and her work excelled so that it opened doors for other black women.
Professor Nash and Willa married on Aug. 12, 1921, in Knoxville. In the same year, Willa was elected president of the Tennessee Nurse’s Association. They chose to settle in the Athens community, while Professor Nash worked in the education field and Willa worked as a private nurse. At first, plans were that she would not work in their early married years, however, the need was so great that the professor relented, she explained in her interview. As a result, she was the much-needed attendant at many child births!
She worked at the Foree Clinic and when the Foree Hospital opened, she was the first registered nurse there, working 24 hour shifts for $5 per day. Her nursing career spanned 41 years and during that time, she also served as an adult Sunday school teacher for 27 years. Additionally, she got the opportunity to serve as a delegate to the National Women’s Organization convention at Purdue University.
Willa is described in this article as a “… gracious, quiet lady who has honored the profession of nursing by her skill and conduct …” She spent her retirement years caring for the professor until she passed away on July 13, 1980. The professor lived a blessed 109 years, passing away on April 26, 1996.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family. Currently, we have an exceptional Women’s Suffrage exhibit on display that will continue through the end of September.
