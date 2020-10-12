A dentistry exhibit that is part of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum shows vintage dentistry tools, including hand tools used by dentists in the display case, and shares the memory of a local dentist that gave 51 years of service to the community.
Wikipedia writes that dentistry is as old as humanity itself. In 1974, skeletal remains were found in a Neolithic site that showed teeth were drilled by the use of flint tools to remove decay. The site dates as far back as 7,000 BC to 5,000 BC.
Dr. Burton graduated from the UT School of Dentistry in Memphis in 1932 with a D.D.S. degree. Shortly after graduating, he came to the Athens community. He set up practice noting that there were only three other dentists practicing in the area. He notes that, 51 years later, 17 dentists were practicing in the area.
An article that is part of the dentistry exhibit is framed with a photograph of Dr. Burton in his practice and of the program of a gathering in his honor.
The article appeared in The Daily Post-Athenian on or about 1984 or 1985 with a headline “Retirement may change his lifestyle but Dr. Burton will never forget the monkey or the lady wrestler.”
In this article, we learn quite a lot about Dr. Truman Jackson “True” Burton.
It is an interview of him and his faithful assistant, Geneva Fleming, who served him for 28 years. In the interview, she notes that the 81-year-old dentist will miss the daily routine of his six-day work week. Burton looks back in his career and he shares three events that he will never forget. The first memorable event was when he had to extract four teeth from a monkey that belonged to Mrs. Alden E. Eddy — a local woman who ran a rooming house in town. His second memorable event was of a woman who was a wrestler. She wanted her teeth capped in silver so that she would look mean. Thirdly, he gave Senator Kefauver’s son his first filling.
When he came to Athens in 1933, he first met Howard Bales at the Robert E. Lee Hotel. Bales directed him to E.P. Johnson who had business space for lease. The space gave Burton a one-room office on the second floor of the old Proffit’s building. Bales also introduced Burton to Jewell McCall at Boyer’s Drug Store located within the hotel. The two eventually married and he opened his dentistry in a small house on Washington Street. The move allowed him to expand to three exam rooms and have an office to work from.
Burton, who passed away in 1995 at the age of 91, was well known and very well liked in the community. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, past president of the Athens Kiwanis Club, a board member of Athens Federal Savings and Loan, the Toastmasters Club, and a charter member of Springbrook Golf & Country Club. In 1985, he was inducted into the Athens Chamber of Commerce Community Builders — Hall of Fame. The program for that induction reads that he was acknowledged for his achievements and dedication to the community. A list of roasters of the celebration included his longtime friends, Dr. W.D. Sullins Sr., J. Neal Ensminger, C.C. “Chuck” Redfern and Howard Bales.
The picture of Dr. Burton shows him standing by his treatment chair next to an integrated treatment system housed in porcelain. It is similar to the porcelain made integrated system that we have as part of our dentistry display. The system was introduced in the 1930s by the Ritter Company. A company dedicated to the production of dentistry equipment since founder Frank Ritter invented the treatment chair. He then worked on creating a control panel for the instruments.
The first system similar to ours and including the chair was invented in 1917. It included the control panel, drill, cuspidor (spittoon), saliva ejector, air and water syringes and a tray table. In the years following, upgrades were made involving consolidation of components both electric and compressed air which helped the dentist retrieve what was needed during patient treatment. Our Ritter porcelain made integrated system is described as a “Type E — Ritter Unit” and was once used by Dr. W. Theodore Brown of Etowah. The E model delivered warm water and warm air and had a low voltage diagnostic component added.
Close by this unit is a vintage foot-operated drill used by Dr H.R. Thomas in the 1930s. This drill only required the foot pedal to be pumped much like the pedal-operated sewing machine. The pedal was connected by cable to a pulley system that created the power for the drill to operate. This style drill was first invented by James B. Morrison in 1871. The first electric drill was invented in 1875 by George F. Green. Air turbine drills became popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Please keep informed with our postings by visiting our Facebook page at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum or visit our website at www.liv ingheritagemuseum.org
