We are so excited that we are once again able to deliver a hot meal each day to our Meals-on-Wheels clients. Having someone to check on them every day is just as important as having a hot meal.
We are in great need of a few more volunteers that would be able to give one hour of their time once each week. It is very rewarding to help those seniors who are homebound. If you could donate an hour of your time, please call the center. All of our volunteers always tell us how much of a blessing they receive from this.
Don’t forget to call if you would be interested in receiving a COVID vaccine at the center. We need to know how many would be interested.
I was so excited when the Mennonite Farmer’s Market in Englewood and Delano opened a couple of weeks ago. I always get my vegetable plants from them. They are high quality and very reasonable in price. I found the tomato, pepper, cucumber, and squash plants I needed. Then what happened? Winter came back! For several days, the temperature fell below freezing at night. So, my plants are still sitting on our freezer in the basement waiting on some warmer temperatures. I heard someone on the radio say that we were in dogwood winter. I guess that explains what happened.
I remember when I was a child I could hear my mom (whom I got my love of gardening from) say something like, “This is blackberry winter, or this is dogwood winter.”
I always wondered about this, so I decided to find out just what these winters are.
In the days before the National Weather Service’s precise predictions, most Tennesseans still worked on the farm. They would read weather behavior from the signs. Farmers depended on told wisdom for when to plant their crops and gardens.
Observing nature’s phenomenon, they would note when certain leaves appeared, when certain birds appeared, and when temperatures cooled or warmed. This taught them important lessons about the unpredictable weather of spring when some days from March into May are summer-like and others threaten frost. They observed small blips when the weather switched from summer heat to winter cold. These changes from hot to cold are called “singularities.” For one of these blips to be recognized, it had to occur in at least 50% of the years. To plan for one of these weather changes, they gave these weather changes a name.
Through these observations year after year, farmers knew when to wait before planting cold sensitive crops such as corn, tomatoes, cotton and tobacco. This knowledge could save them from disastrous losses and increase the yields from their labor.
Here is a list of the most common “singularities” of spring. Maybe this will help all of us to know when to plant our gardens. Just a word of caution: What we just experienced was Blackberry Winter, but if you notice, there are two more “singularities” to come!
• Locust Winter. This usually happens in April when the locust trees start to get their leaves.
• Redbud Winter. Mid-March to early-April, when the redbud trees bloom.
• Dogwood Winter. Mid- to late-April when the dogwood trees bloom. Often, there will be a heavy frost in dogwood winter.
• Blackberry Winter. Early- to mid-May, when blackberries are in full bloom. In the Tennessee mountains, this often coincides with the last frost of spring, which can kill new plants.
• Whippoorwill Winter. Mid- to late-May, when the whippoorwills can be first heard in the twilight of evenings and before dawn.
• Cotton Britches Winter. Late-May or early-June, when the linen and wool pants were put away for the summer and farmers changed into the light cotton pants of summer.
Because of climate change, the little winters in Tennessee now occur two to three weeks earlier in the season than observed in the 19th and 20th centuries. While you are quarantined, you could write in a journal when these little winters occur. This would create an important record for Tennesseans to come.
I hope you will take advantage of the warm weather that is coming to do some gardening. Even if you have never planted anything, anyone can dig a hole and cover it with dirt. The advantages are so great that, if you aren’t gardening, you are missing out on a wonderful opportunity to make a difference in your life. Here are a couple of tricks to make gardening more enjoyable, especially if you are a senior:
• Pace yourself. If you are just beginning, start slowly. Change your position and activity every 20-30 minutes. Then rest for 10 minutes. That way you won’t be too sore to go back to your garden the next day.
• Avoid being in the sun between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to avoid too much sun exposure. Drink plenty of decaffeinated fluids to prevent dehydration. Allow plenty of time for breaks in the shade.
• Wear lightweight clothing, a long-sleeved shirt, eye protection, sunscreen, a big hat to shade your face, and gardening gloves. Use an insect repellent to keep away the nasty mosquitoes.
• Choose your tools wisely. Tools that are lightweight and come with longer handles would be a good idea. You can use duct tape on the handles to make grips and make them more comfortable to use. Paint the handle of your tools a bright color to make finding them easier.
• Think like Jack and the Beanstalk. Plant upward. Save your back by growing vegetables on trellises, tomato cages, bamboo stakes, fences, or walls. This will cut down on bending and stooping and make harvesting easier.
Maybe when the time for social distancing is over and you can once again visit a friend or family member in a health care center, you could take a mini garden in a pot to them. They probably miss being able to go out and work on their own. It’s like you are bringing the garden to them. If you know someone who is at home, but not able to go work in an outside garden, help them by putting plants in containers right outside their door. If a loved one is bedridden, plant a mini-garden in pots on the windowsill, or create a maintenance-free terrarium from a glass container. This way, those who are not physically able to garden can still receive the joys of gardening.
I hope that after seeing all the benefits you can receive from working in a garden, you will want to get out and try your hand at growing something. Not only will you improve your health, but you will help make this world a more beautiful place.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
